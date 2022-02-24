Amazon 4K TV Edition Spin And Win Quiz Answers: Get Free Samsung 4K TV & More News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon has announced a new quiz named the Amazon 4K TV Edition Spin & Win quiz which will give you a chance to win the Samsung 4K TV, Redmi 4K, and Amazon Pay balance. It is a spin and win contest that means you will have to click on the pointer to spin the wheel and then need to answer one question correctly to enter the prize pool.

It is also important to note that you will be eligible to claim only one prize on which the pointer of the spin wheel stopped. Further, the winner will be selected by a random draw of lots. The quiz is now live on Amazon and will run until March 7. Check here how to play the Amazon 4K TV Edition Spin And Win quiz to win the smart TVs.

Amazon 4K TV Edition Spin And Win Quiz: How To Play?

To play the Amazon 4K TV Edition Spin And Win quiz, you need to install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. For the unaware, Amazon quizzes are only available on the mobile app. Once you install the app, you need to log in to your Amazon account or you can also create a new account by giving your contact details.

Now, go to the Amazon app and head over to the Home Page > Menu section > FunZone & Inspiration section to find the contest. You can find the Amazon 4K TV Edition Spin And Win Quiz under the ''New games this week'' section. After that, click on the banner to start the game. You need to answer one question after spinning the wheel, which answer is listed below here.

Question: What is the square root of "4"?

Answer: 2

Amazon 4K TV Edition Spin And Win Quiz: Prizes & How To Collect

Like other spin and win games, the Amazon 4K TV Edition Spin And Win quiz has also a total of six slices. Among them, one slice is mentioned as "better luck next time" and if your pointer is stopped on the "better luck next time" option, you will be eliminated from the game. Other prizes include:

Samsung Crystal 4K Series TV (1 winner)

Redmi 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV (1 winner)

Rs. 20,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (1 winner)

Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (2 winners)

Rs. 1,000 as Amazon Pay Balance (10 winners)

Once the winners confirm, Amazon will contact each winner individually via SMS or Email. Besides, the winner's names will be posted to the winner section on March 8, 2022, and the prize will be delivered to the winner on or before May 15, 2022.

You also need to know that the Amazon quiz has some criteria such as if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you're not eligible to participate, one should be of age 18 years or above and you should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID).

