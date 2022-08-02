Amazon August Edition Quiz Lets You Win OnePlus 10 Pro: Here’s How News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The online retailer Amazon India is hosting the August Edition Spin and Win quiz contest as we have stepped into the new month. In this quiz, one winner will be chosen and given the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. In addition to the smartphone, there will be prizes such as up to Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance.

The Amazon Smartphones Edition Spin and Win Quiz is found alongside other quiz contests including the Amazon Redmi Buds 3 Lite quiz, Amazon Fire-Boltt Phoenix quiz, Amazon LG Gram and others.

Amazon August Edition Spin And Win Quiz Answers, Prizes

The Amazon August Edition Spin and Win Quiz is held throughout the month from August 1, 2022 to August 31, 2022. As per the contest page, the winners will be announced after the quiz contest on September 1, 2022 and all the eligible winners will get their rewards on or before October 30, 2022.

There will be only one question and here is the correct answer to it.

Question: When did India got independence from Britain?

Answer: Aug 15, 1947

As mentioned above, there will be multiple prizes as a part of this quiz contest. You can win various prizes depending on the spinning wheel option you get. Below are the prizes that the Amazon August Edition Spin and Win Quiz provides for participants.

1 winner will get the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G based on lucky draw.

1 winner will get Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

300 winners will get Rs. 100 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

400 winners will get Rs. 50 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

500 winners will get Rs. 20 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

Notably, the spinning wheel will have six segments with one of them marked "Better luck next time". You must spin the wheel and answer the question mentioned above correctly to be eligible to get the prize on which the pointer actually lands. If the answer is correct, then you will enter the lucky draw for the specific prize. Based on the lucky draw, the actual winner will be chosen.

