Amazon Oppo Enco M32 Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000 Prize News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The online retailer Amazon India has hosted another new quiz contest under the Amazon Oppo Enco M32 Quiz. This new contest is seen under the 'Games from top brands' section in Amazon Funzone. This quiz follows the recent quizzes hosted by the company on account of the new year.

Amazon Oppo Enco M32 Quiz Details

The Amazon Oppo Enco M32 Quiz is similar to the other regular quizzes hosted by the online retailer and features five questions related to Oppo Enco M32 earbuds. On answering these questions correctly, users will be able to win Rs. 10,000 in the form of Amazon Pay Balance.

The Oppo Enco M32 Quiz sits alongside other Amazon quizzes in the Funzone section including Amazon Bose Sport Earbuds Quiz, Amazon OnePlus 9RT 5G Quiz, Amazon GoVo Headphones Quiz, and others.

The Amazon Oppo Enco M32 Quiz went live on January 6, 2022 and will be hosted for 30 days, hints the terms and conditions of the quiz. As per the contest page, it will be hosted until February 6, 2022. Going by the same, 100 fortunate participants will be chosen to win the prize of Rs. 10,000 in the form of Amazon Pay Balance.

The names of the winners will be announced once the contest comes to an end. Also, the winners will get their prize amount credited to their Amazon Pay account on or before February 22, 2022.

Amazon Oppo Enco M32 Quiz Answers

You can get the correct answers to the Amazon Oppo Enco M32 Quiz from here. Do keep in mind that you need to provide the correct answers within five seconds for each question to increase your chances of entering the lucky draw. Once you enter the lucky draw, winners will be chosen randomly.

Question 1: If you charge OPPO Enco M32 for 10 minutes, For how long can you listen to the music?

Answer: 20 hours

Question 2: How long can the OPPO Enco M32 be used after its full charged?

Answer: 28 hours

Question 3: What design technology is used in OPPO Enco Buds to get pure bass?

Answer: Independent bass chamber design

Question 4: What is the size of the driver in OPPO Enco M32？

Answer: 10mm Dynamic Driver

Question 5: What is the weight of OPPO Enco M32？

Answer: 33g

To participate in the Amazon quiz, you need to first download the Amazon app and install the same on your smartphone. You can ignore this step if you already have the app installed. Do note that this is an app-only quiz contest. Now, you need to log into your Amazon account or create a new account. After this, you need to either search for Funzone or scroll down to find the Funzone section. Here, you will get the Oppo Enco M32 Quiz under the Games from top brands section.

In order to participate in this quiz, you must be an Indian citizen residing in India legally. You must provide proof of citizenship, age and identity in the form of PAN Card, Voter ID Card, Driving License or Indian passport. The contest page denotes that Amazon employees, their direct family members and Amazon affiliates are not eligible to participate in this quiz. The other terms and conditions of this quiz contest are similar to the other quiz contests hosted by Amazon.

Best Mobiles in India