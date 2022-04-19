Amazon OnePlus Nord Buds Quiz Answers: Win Up To Rs. 10,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The online retailer Amazon India has hosted another new quiz contest under the Amazon OnePlus Nord Buds Quiz. This new contest is seen under the 'Games from top brands' section in Amazon Funzone. This quiz follows the recent quizzes hosted by the company on account of the launch of this new pair of earbuds.

Amazon OnePlus Nord Buds Quiz Details

The Amazon OnePlus Nord Buds Quiz is similar to the other regular quizzes hosted by the online retailer and features five questions related to OnePlus Nord Buds. On answering these questions correctly, users will be able to win up to Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance. Notably, the OnePlus Nord Buds is all set to be launched in India alongside the OnePlus 10R smartphone on April 28.

The Amazon OnePlus Nord Buds Quiz sits alongside other Amazon quizzes in the Funzone section including the Amazon OnePlus 10R quiz, Amazon OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite quiz and other similar quiz contests.

The Amazon OnePlus Nord Buds Quiz went live on April 18, 2022 and will be hosted for a month, hints the terms and conditions of the quiz. As per the contest page, it will be hosted until May 18, 2022. Going by the same, five fortunate participants will be chosen to win the prize of up to Rs. 10,000.

The names of the winners will be announced once the contest comes to an end. Also, the winners will get their prize amount credited to their Amazon Pay account on or before May 31, 2022.

Amazon OnePlus Nord Buds Quiz Answers

You can get the correct answers to the Amazon OnePlus Nord Buds Quiz from here. Do keep in mind that you need to provide the correct answers within five seconds for each question to increase your chances of entering the lucky draw. Once you enter the lucky draw, winners will be chosen randomly.

Question 1: Which among the following is the right classification of OnePlus Nord Buds?

Answer: True Wireless Earbuds

Question 2: The flagship-level battery life for the all-new OnePlus Nord Buds delivers up to __ hours of non-stop music on a single charge.

Answer: 30

Question 3: What are the top features of OnePlus Nord Buds?

Answer: All of the above

Question 4: What is the tagline for OnePlus Nord Buds?

Answer: Let the beat drop

Question 5: The fast charging feature in the latest OnePlus Nord Buds gives you 5 hours of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging.

Answer: TRUE

To participate in the Amazon quiz, you need to first download the Amazon app and install the same on your smartphone. You can ignore this step if you already have the app installed. Do note that this is an app-only quiz contest. Now, you need to log into your Amazon account or create a new account. After this, you need to either search for Funzone or scroll down to find the Funzone section. Here, you will get the Amazon OnePlus Nord Buds Quiz under the Games from the top brands' section.

In order to participate in this quiz, you must be an Indian citizen residing in India legally. You must provide proof of citizenship, age and identity in the form of a PAN Card, Voter ID Card, Driving License or Indian passport. The contest page denotes that Amazon employees, their direct family members and Amazon affiliates are not eligible to participate in this quiz. The other terms and conditions of this quiz contest are similar to the other quiz contests hosted by Amazon.

