Amazon OnePlus Smart TV Quiz Answers: Win OnePlus Y Series Full HD LED Smart Android TV

Amazon OnePlus Smart TV quiz will give you a chance to win the OnePlus 43-inches Y Series Full HD LED Smart Android TV. For that, you need to answer five questions correctly. If you are playing for the first time, you must know that one wrong answer can eliminate from the game. So, here we are listing all the correct answers to the OnePlus Smart TV quiz to make your job easy.

Amazon OnePlus Smart TV Quiz Details

The OnePlus Smart TV quiz will run until October 18. There are a total of three prizes that will be given under this contest and the winner will be selected by a random draw of lots. The prize will be delivered to the winner on or before Nov 30, 2021. One can check winners' names by going to the winner section by Nov 4.

Besides, Amazon will also contact the winners individually through Email/SMS. There are some criteria for Amazon quiz contests such as the participant should be of age 18 years or above and should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID). Also, employees of Amazon and their family members are not eligible to participate.

Amazon OnePlus Smart TV Quiz: How To Play?

Firstly, go to the Amazon mobile app as the Amazon OnePlus Smart TV quiz is only available on the mobile app. If you do not have an Amazon app on your phone then download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Now, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details.

Then head over to the Amazon Home Page > Menu section > Programs and Features >FunZone. Now, you can see the Amazon OnePlus Smart TV quiz banner under the ''Quizzes on products you need'' section. Now, click on the banner to start the game.

Amazon OnePlus Smart TV Quiz Answers

Question 1: What is the Android Version Used in OnePlus TV U1S?

Answer: Android 10

Question 2: OnePlus TV 65U1S comes with ______ speakers

Answer: 4

Question 3: This feature enables you to directly speak to the OnePlus TV U1S. What is the name of this feature?

Answer: SpeakNow (TM)

Question 4: Which of the following activities can be done once you connect your OnePlus Watch with the OnePlus TV U1S?

Answer: All of the above

Question 5: OnePlus TV U1S comes with ________ RAM and ______ ROM capacity

Answer: 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM

