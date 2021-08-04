Amazon Tecno Pova 2 Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 1,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Earlier this week, the smartphone brand Tecno took the wraps off the Tecno Pova 2, a budget smartphone in India. The Tecno Pova 2 smartphone is priced starting from Rs. 10,999. Now, the online retailer Amazon has hosted a quiz contest on account of the latest offering from the brand. The talk is about the Amazon Tecno Pova 2 Quiz contest in the Funzone section.

Amazon Tecno Pova 2 Quiz Details

The Amazon Tecno Pova 2 Quiz contest is live on the Amazon app from August 3 at 12 AM to August 31 at 11:59 PM. The winners will be announced once the contest is over and the prizes will be delivered on or before September 2. Notably, Amazon India will follow the lucky draw scheme to choose the winners. In this contest, there will be as many as 200 winners and each of them will get Rs. 1,000 prize in the form of Amazon Pay Balance.

To participate in the Amazon Tecno Pova 2 Quiz and win the prize, you should meet some terms and conditions. You should be a resident of India and 18 years or above. If you are declared as one of the winners, then you should provide valid proof of identity. It can be Voter ID, PAN card, Driving License or Indian Passport. Also, if you are an Amazon employee or a direct family member or an affiliate, then you are not eligible to enter the lucky draw despite providing correct answers to all questions.

Amazon Tecno Pova 2 Quiz Answers

Once you enter the Funzone section of the Amazon app, you will see a slew of contests. Scroll down to find the Tecno Pova 2 quiz banner and click on it. You will be asked to enter the page that gives you clues regarding its features. Now, you will find a 'Notify Me' button at the bottom and you need to click on it to participate in the quiz. Only when you click on it, you will be able to get the questions for the quiz.

Given that the Tecno Pova 2 smartphone was launched recently in India, you will be able to ace this smartphone-centric quiz if you know all its features. If you want further assistance, then here we list the questions and answers to all questions asked in the Tecno Pova 2 quiz contest on Amazon India.

Question 1: What is the camera setup on the POVA 2?

Answer: 48MP Quad Camera

Question 2: What is the battery capacity of POVA 2?

Answer: 7000mAh

Question 3: What is the processor in POVA 2?

Answer: MediaTek G85

Question 4: What is the screen size of POVA 2?

Answer: 6.95″

Question 5: What is the screen resolution of POVA 2?

Answer: FHD+

These are the answers you need to provide to enter the lucky draw and try your luck at winning the prize. Make sure to answer each of these questions in less than 5 seconds to be able to enter the lucky draw. This will ensure that you will enter the lucky draw and get a chance to win the prize money.

