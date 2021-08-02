Tecno Pova 2 Debuts With 7,000mAh Battery, Helio G85 Chipset; Price And Sale Date News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Tecno Pova 2, the successor of the Tecno Pova has been launched in India. The smartphone is packed with upgrade features compared to its predecessor. Features include a huge 7,000 mAh battery, MediaTek chipset, and much more. Further, the smartphone can compete with other budget smartphones like the Galaxy M12 and the Redmi Note 10.

Tecno Pova 2 Features

The Tecno Pova 2 comes with a 6.9-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a punch-hole cutout to house the front camera sensor. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage that can be expanded via a microSD card.

It runs on Android 11-based XOS custom skin out-of-the-box. The device packs a 7,000 mAh battery that claims to offer up to 46 days of standby time and up to 31 hours of video playback time. Besides, 18W fast-charging claims to take 140 minutes to charge the full battery. Moreover, the Tecno Pova 2 features a quad-camera setup at the rear consisting of a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary lens, and a pair of 2MP sensors.

Upfront, it has an 8MP selfie camera with features like slow motion, 10x zoom, super night mode, and among others. Other aspects include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Tecno Pova 2 Price And Availability

The price of the Tecno Pova 2 has been set at Rs. 10,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM option and Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. However, buyers can get a Rs. 500 coupon on Amazon, which brings the price down to Rs. 10,499. It will be available for purchase starting August 5 at 12 PM in black, silver, and blue color options.

Tecno Pova 2: Better Than Competition?

The Tecno Pova 2 comes with upgraded features like a 7,000 mAh battery, large display, mid-range gaming-centric processor compared to the Tecno Pova. For budget-conscious users, the device will be a good choice. However, it misses out on a high refresh rate, while the rival Galaxy M12 has a 90Hz display and the Redmi Note 10 offers a Super AMOLED panel at the same price range.

