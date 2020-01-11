Facebook Lasso Set To Compete With TikTok; Tipped To Launch In India Soon News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Facebook Lasso is on a bid to compete with the popular TikTok app and was launched initially in the US alone. Now, the app is set to launch in India this year, most likely by May. Fresh reports have spotted WhatsApp integration with Facebook Lasso. It's expected to face some stiff competition from TikTok, which is quite popular here.

What Is Lasso?

The Facebook Lasso app is a short-form video app, just like TikTok. According to EnTrackr, Lasso will explore every possible area to promote the app. Facebook has been "mapping several aspects that triggered the growth of TikTok in India through third parties," he said to the report.

The Facebook Lasso launch is targeted towards teenagers and young adults, just like TikTok. To compare, Facebook has a large audience, even more with WhatsApp and Instagram users. TikTok, on the other hand, is a standalone app which is quite popular worldwide. Lasso is speculated to have some tough competition with piling privacy concerns.

WhatsApp is working on Lasso integration pic.twitter.com/ZYJc6rAJb4 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) January 7, 2020

Facebook Lasso To Integrate With WhatsApp

Nevertheless, Facebook Lasso is providing WhatsApp integration. This means videos created on the app can easily be shared on the messaging platform. A tweet by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong has given us insights on the integration. Screenshots in the tweet show a Lasso link working on WhatsApp in PiP mode.

For the moment, there's still no word on when the feature will be released. To recall, the Lasso app was first launched in the US in 2019. Facebook says there have been more than a million downloads on the Google Play Store. The social media giant is reportedly looking to launch the short-video app in other emerging markets like Indonesia as well. One can expect the Facebook Lasso app launch in India and a couple of South Asian countries this year.

