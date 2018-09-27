Google Maps' new feature will allow you to plan a trip with your group

Google has rolled out a new feature for Google Maps. The new feature will allow the users to plan a trip with their groups. The tech giant has announced the new group planning feature in a recent blog post. The group planning feature is nifty and it will make it easy for the users to plan out a location with their group and get information on distance and route at the same time.

Using this feature is quite easy, all a user needs to do is press and hold on the desired location in the app and add that location to the shortlist i.e a small floating bubble on the side of the screen. Once the location has been added to the shortlist users can share it with their friends or groups with whom they want to plan the trip and can share it on any messaging platform such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and others.

Further, the users added as participants will be allowed to add any location or even remove the additional places. The group can then vote for the final location and can plan their trip.

The group planning app is available for both the Android as well as iOS platforms. Google has just begun the rollout, so the feature should make its way to the devices soon. It is expected that the feature will be available by the end of this week.

Google has been fairly active in bringing some interesting new features for Maps lately. Google has recently rolled out a new update for Maps (v4.57) on iOS. The new update had introduced a new 'Events' section for the app where the users will be able to see events that are taking place near their current location.

Google has also introduced another feature along with the Events section which is the geographical elevation data. This feature shows the users the elevation data while they are cycling or walking. With all these new features it appears that Google is working hard to make the Maps more user-friendly, which is a good thing. We will keep you posted with further updates, so stay tuned with us.