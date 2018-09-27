Nokia 7.1 Plus live images surfaces online, features include notch display, Snapdragon 710 SoC and m

HMD Global, the Finnish smartphone manufacturer affiliated with Nokia is all set to unveil a new smartphone for the users. It is expected that the company will launch the successor of Nokia 7 in an event which is scheduled to take place in London on October 4. The smartphone which HMD Global is expected to launch is Nokia 7.1 Plus. Now, some new leaked images are making some round over the web suggesting the device's codename as 'Nokia Phoenix'.

The new leaked hands-on image of the upcoming Nokia device gives us a fair idea as to what the device might offer in terms of features and specifications. Let's quickly have a look at the suggested leaked specs and features of the upcoming Nokia smartphone.

As per the leaked hands-on image, the Nokia 7.1 Plus is expected to feature a 6-inch Full HD+ display, however, there is no mention as to what screen resolution will the display of the smartphone offer. If we go as per the rumors then the upcoming device will have two variants namely Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 7.1 Plus. The Nokia 7.1 Plus will feature a notch display, whereas, the Nokia 7.1 will not offer a display notch. For optics, the Nokia 7.1 Plus will feature a dual-rear camera setup. The device will also have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security.

Under the hood, the Nokia 7.1 and 7.1 Plus are expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. The smartphones will be available in two RAM variants including a 4GB RAM and a 6GB RAM variant. The device will have 64GB of onboard storage which will be further expandable via microSD card. As of now there is no mention how much the memory can be expanded. The on-sheet specs of the smartphone seem pretty impressive and it should give a lag free user experience.

HMD might launch the Nokia 7.1/ 7.1 Plus by the name of X7 in China. The global variant of the X7 will be launched under Android One Program and it is speculated that the device might ship with Android 9.0 Pie out of the box. It is not immediately clear as to what Android version will the device run on, however, we will keep you further posted on the same, so stay tuned with us for more updates.

Image Source- 1/ 2