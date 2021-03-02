How To Get Free Amazon Prime Subscription News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon Prime is one of the most sought-after subscription services in India and the world. The reason for its popularity are the bundled benefits including free shipping, access to Amazon Video, Amazon Music, and Kindle eBook Library. What's interesting is that you can get all these benefits for as low as Rs. 129 per month or Rs. 999 per year.

Though the Amazon Prime subscription isn't too expensive, who would say no to free subscriptions? This is what we are going to see today. Here, Gizbot has listed a few ways wherein you can get a free Amazon Prime subscription. Check out the same below.

How To Get Free Amazon Prime Subscription

To get a free Amazon Prime subscription, you can do one of the following.

Airtel Postpaid And Broadband Plans

You can get a free subscription to Amazon Prime by choosing an Airtel postpaid Infinity plan priced Rs. 499 or above or availing an Airtel Broadband plan. Follow the below steps for the same.

Open the Airtel Thanks app and click on the 'Discover airtelThanks' banner.

You will be able to see an Amazon Prime option here.

Tap on ' Claim Now' and 'Proceed'. You will be redirected to Amazon to sign in or create an account.

On logging in to your account, you will see the page, "Welcome to Amazon Prime".

Jio Postpaid Plus Plans

You can get a free subscription to Amazon Prime if you opt for any of the Jio Postpaid Plus plans priced starting from Rs. 399. To do so, follow the steps detailed here.

Firstly, install the MyJio app on your phone and log in using your Jio number.

Click on "Activate Now" on the Amazon Prime banner on the app's homepage.

Now, sign up to create an account or log in to your existing Amazon account using the link.

This will activate your free Prime membership.

Vi REDX Plans

Lastly, the other option that you can try for a free Amazon Prime membership is by subscribing to Vi REDX postpaid plans priced above Rs. 499.

If you are a Vi REDX subscriber, download the Vi app on your phone.

Log in to your account using the Vi number.

Click on the plan awards section you will get on the homepage and click on the Amazon Prime banner.

You need to sign in or sign up to the Amazon account to get your free Prime membership.

Best Mobiles in India