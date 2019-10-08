Instagram Dark Mode Rolls Out For Android And iOS News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Google's latest iteration of the mobile OS, Android 10 brings many new features and improvements. One major feature, which was highly anticipated by many is the system-wide dark theme. As a result of this feature, most native Google apps have started getting the dark theme. Besides native apps, even third-party apps are getting the ability to switch to dark mode. The latest one to have hit the headlines for this is Instagram.

Well, recent reports hinted that Instagram, the social network owned by Facebook is all set to roll out Dark Mode. It was said that the same is under testing on Android. Soon after testing, Instagram has started rolling out Dark Mode in the stable release for both iOS and Android.

While the Dark Mode has been rolled out from the company's side itself, devices running iOS 13 and Android 10 get native dark mode support. If users turn the dark mode on their smartphone on, then Instagram will also support the same. When it comes to Android smartphones, devices supporting dark mode such as One UI, MIUI and more will also enable this feature.

Instagram Dark Mode

The Dark Mode on Instagram is actually an AMOLED dark theme. The AMOLED dark theme rolled out by Instagram is different from that in the Google apps. Well, the Instagram dark theme has a black background unlike the dark gray background in the Google apps.

If you want to use the Dark Mode on Instagram, then you need to update the app to the latest version and turn on the in-built dark mode on your smartphone. Well, you need to know that the dark theme only works if your smartphone has a built-in dark mode or a night mode.

What We Think

Though it might not save the battery life of the device considerably, it is a good change as it is much better on the eyes. There are chances for the dark mode to have some minor issues. If that's the case, we can expect the same to be improved in successive updates. It is ideally meant to make the app enjoyable at night.

