Instagram now allows you to send your own Live Video or share someone else's in Direct

Instagram has already unleashed about a dozen of features this year and now when the year is closing by the photo-sharing app has released yet another feature which allows you to send Live Videos directly to your friends. Not just that, but the new feature also facilitates sending of live videos that you are watching to a friend or a group.

It sounds a bit complicated to be able to use this feature but apparently, it's not. So, when you're live, you just need to tap the Direct icon at the bottom of the screen and send your live video to friends. Moreover, as said earlier, you'll also have this option when going live with a friend. Once sent, the recipient will see your live video in their Direct inbox. However, your friends can only view your video if you're currently live. If your live video is over, your friend will see a message saying the video has ended.

Also for those who are not so fond of Live Videos, Instagram also gives you an option to disable it via your stories settings. And, if in case you have a private account than only your followers can view your live video.

Now to send the Live Video that you are watching to your friend, simply tap the Direct icon at the bottom of the screen and choose who you want to send it to.

This update is available as part of Instagram version 26 available for iOS in the Apple App Store and for Android in Google Play.

Instagram has released quite a number of updates this year which has made the Photo Sharing platform more likable and feature-rich. If you are not aware of them, here is a full list of updates that the Facebook-owned social platform has offered this year.