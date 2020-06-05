Mitron App Likely To Come Back On Google Play; No Relief For Remove China Apps News oi-Sharmishte Datti

TikTok's rival Mitron app might be coming back on the Google Play Store. The new app gained popularity with over 50 lakh downloads but was removed from the Play Store as it violated Google policies. A new blog post by Google titled 'Clarifying Recent App Decisions on Play' has detailed the removal of apps, especially in India.

Mitron App On Google Play Store

It should be noted that nowhere does the post name 'Mitron app'. Instead, the post says: "A number of recent app removals received particular attention in India and we wanted to clarify our actions," which suggests it is the Mitron app.

Looking back, the Mitron app was removed from Play Store as it violated Google's 'spam and minimum functionality' policy. The policy ensures that one app doesn't provide the same experience as other apps. Considering that the Mitron app rose to fame as a TikTok rival with the same layout and UI, this isn't all that surprising.

That's not all. Mitron app's overnight popularity was spiked in various controversies, including the growing anti-China sentiments. Furthermore, the app, which was originally popularized as an India-based app, was apparently purchased from a Pakistan software development company Qboxus. The Google blog post has now given the developer some guidance; once these have been addressed, the app can go back to the Play Store.

What About Remove China Apps?

Apart from the Mitron app, the 'Remove China Apps' has also been pulled down from the Play Store. This app was removed as it violated the 'Deceptive Behaviour Policy', which doesn't allow apps to encourage or lure users into "removing or disabling third-party apps". From the looks of it, Google might not be bringing back this app to the Play Store.

"When apps are allowed to specifically target other apps, it can lead to behavior that we believe is not in the best interest of our community of developers and consumers. We've enforced this policy against other apps in many countries consistently in the past - just as we did here," the blog post clarified.

Best Mobiles in India