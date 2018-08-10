Moto Face Unlock app is listed on Google Play Store; supports select Motorola smartphones

Motorola smartphones possess native support for Face Unlock feature. This facial recognition feature can be used to unlock the device just by looking at it. Now, there is a companion app available in the Google Play Store for the smartphones that have support for the facial recognition feature.

Dubbed Moto Face Unlock, the app will let Motorola update the preloaded face unlock capabilities on the smartphones without the rollout of an OS update from the manufacturer's side. This app belongs to the Google's vision for a modular Android platform that will let components to be updated individually without the necessity to update the whole OS. Notably, the final version of the Moto Face Unlock app does not add any other new features as it does not update the system software.

List of compatible Motorola smartphones

When it comes to the supported smartphones, the new Moto Face Unlock app is compatible with Motorola smartphones including Moto G6, Moto Z3 and Moto Z3 Play. The company notes that the older models with the facial recognition feature such as the Moto X4 make use of a different mechanism that is not related to the one used by this app.

For the uninitiated, the Face Unlock feature can be found under the Settings → Security and Location menu on Motorola smartphones.

The Google Play Store listing of the Moto Face Unlock app shows that the update will bring performance improvements and minor bug fixes. Eventually, we can expect the updated version of the app to let Motorola users witness a bump in the speed of Face Unlock technology on their phone. However, the changes and improvements might not be to a great extent.

How Motorola's Face Unlock works

Just like the Face Unlock feature found on other smartphones, the Moto Face Unlock feature also depends on the selfie camera on the device to unlock it. Firstly, the feature frames the users' face in the preview window. Then, the phone will learn the attributes of the user's face in order to recognize the user next time.

If you own any of the Motorola smartphones mentioned above, do check out the Face Unlock feature by downloading the app. And, don't forget to leave a comment below.