    MX TakaTak Joins Short Video Apps Race: How To Download And Use On Android

    TikTok turned out to be the foundation stone for short video apps in India. There has been a sudden surge in the similar app launches in India ever since the Indian Government announced a ban on TikTok along with 58 other Chinese apps.

    MX TakaTak Joins Short Video Apps Race: How To Download On Android

     

    And there is a horde amongst the homegrown app developers to bring their iteration of a short video app. Joining this race is TakaTak which is an offering by the MX Player's developers. Here is how you can download and install the app:

    How To Download And Use MX TakaTak On Smartphones

    The MX TakaTak has been developed by MXP Media India which was earlier known as J2 Interactive. The company became popular with its MX Player which is a video player for Android with multiple format support.

    As for the MX TakaTak, it is also available to download on Android smartphones. It weighs 25MB in size and is already shining with 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store. The steps to download and run this app are similar to the others available on the Play Store.

    Step 1. Open Google Play Store on any Android smartphone and search MX TakaTak- Short Video App by MX Player.

    Step 2. Once you locate the app, open its page and click on 'Install'.

    Step 3. Open the app once the installation is complete and you are good to go.

    As for the app's UI, there is hardly any difference you will find as compared to TikTok and the other short recent apps that have flooded this space in recent times. The home page shows you trending videos by default, but you can also toggle to the 'Following' tab from the same window.

    There is a menu key as well on the top left that gives you the options 'WhatsApp Status Saver', 'Downloads', and 'Content Languages'. At the bottom, you get the 'Home', 'Explore', 'Upload Video', 'Notifications', and 'Me' tabs.

     

    The right edge displays the likes, comments, and shares on a video. The apps seem to have already started getting its share of attention as users have already started flocking and a plethora of videos are on trending page.

    Story first published: Monday, July 20, 2020, 14:09 [IST]
