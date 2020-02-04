Paytm All-In-One POS Machine Launched To Ease Merchant Payment Process News oi-Vivek

Paytm, India's largest payment platform owned by One97 Communications Limited has launched a new product called the Paytm All-in-One Android POS device for merchants. As the name suggests, this is an all-in-one device, which is capable of accepting payment from UPI, Paytm Wallet, debit cards, credit cards and even in the form of cash.

The product was unveiled by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder & CEO of Paytm and Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder and Chairman, Infosys and founding Chairman UIDAI said. Besides, the POS machine can also be used to generate GST compliant bills via the built-in Paytm for Business app.

Features And Specifications

The Paytm All-in-One Android POS comes with a big smartphone-like screen and is powered by cloud-based software which can be used for customer management, billing, and payment-related applications. As the POS machine as a built-in display, it can also be used for showing the business barcode.

It is powered by a built-in SIM card. Similarly, it is also capable of connecting to a Wi-Fi network as well. One can make a payment on a POS machine using any of the UPI based payment apps.

The launch was followed by an interactive session regarding the scope of online payment in India and how it is going to make an impact on the end-user. Nandan Nilekani also suggested Vijay Shekhar Sharma work on a payment system for feature phone users and he did hint that the company is indeed working on a similar project, which will be unveiled in the next few months.

Prior to launch, the company has already partnered with some establishments like IRCTC, which are already using the Paytm All-in-One Android POS for various applications, including printing a custom bill. The Paytm All-in-One Android POS will be available for merchants in the next few days, interested parties can get hold of it using Paytm business app.

