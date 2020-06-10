Say Namaste App Download: How to Download and Use On Your PC, Laptops and Smartphones

ENGLISH

    The demand for video conferencing apps is skyrocketing as working from home is the new normal post COVID-19 lockdown. While there are many big players such as Zoom, Google Meet, Skype, etc. for video conferencing and collaboration, a Mumbai-based company Inscripts has come up with a new tool called Say Namaste.

    Adhering to the Digital India initiative, the Say Namaste video conferencing platform is developed fully in India. It is available for the web besides Android and iOS devices. Given that there are privacy concerns in using other apps, Say Namaste comes an answer as it is trusted with servers located within the country. Moreover, all the communication on this platform is encrypted.

    Talking about the highlight features of Say Namaste, this platform supports up to 50 participants per meeting, has screen-sharing feature, and text messaging mode in between video conferencing. Also, it is possible for users to share images, PDFs, documents, presentations and other files during meetings.

    To download the Say Namaste app on your Android or iOS device, visit Google Play Store or App Store and look out for the Say Namaste app. There are many fake apps with the similar name, so you need to check if the app you are downloading is authentic and to get regular updates.

    On downloading the Say Namaste app successfully on your Android or iOS device, you will see two options - Create a new meeting and Join a meeting. When you Create a Meeting, you will have to create a meeting ID and share the same with other participants. And, to Join a Meeting, you need to enter the meeting ID and meeting code that you received from the host.

    To use Say Namaste on the PC or laptop, you need to use the web video conferencing platform. This web client of the platform supports on Google Chrome right now and not the other browsers such as Apple Safari, Opera and Microsoft Edge among others. All you need to do is click on this link to get the create meeting and join meeting options.

    Right now, there is a huge demand for the India's own video conferencing platform and this might lead to some issues, claims the developer. The website also has an option to report issues to them. We can expect the same to be resolved soon.

    X