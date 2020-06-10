Say Namaste Vs Zoom: Which App Is Better For Video Conferencing

Say Namaste Features

Previously, the Say Namaste was available only on the web version and is now available on mobile. Say Namaste, as the name suggests, aims to target the Indian audience and provide a counter platform against Zoom.

Say Namaste supports up to 50 participants in a group video call. Features like screen sharing, text mode, file sharing, and more are available on Say Namaste, just like Zoom. The screen sharing can be done via desktops, laptops, and on the mobile app also.

Participants can also send text messages on the app during a live video call. Say Namaste users can also share files in formats like PDFs, presentations, images, video files, and more - during a video conference.

How To Start Video Call On Say Namaste?

Say Namaste video calls can be done on the mobile app or the web. Once the user logs in to the platform, they can see the Create a new meeting or Join existing meeting options. Depending on their choice, they can click on the option for a video call.

To join a meeting, participants need to enter their display name, the meeting ID, and the code. It should also be noted that Say Namaste can be accessed only on Google Chrome and doesn't support Apple Safari.

Is Say Namaste Better Than Zoom?

To recall, the Indian government, like many organizations worldwide, urged the people to avoid using Zoom as it had a lot of privacy and security related issues. Moreover, Zoom doesn't provide end-to-end encryption of the video calls for all free users. In this scenario, Say Namaste is aiming to provide an answer for users.

Screen sharing is one of the most required features for video conferencing, used for official, teaching, and other purposes. Presently, Say Namaste's latest update brings call quality optimization, fixes crashes, and other bug fixes. In a bid to go vocal for local, Say Namaste connects with the Indian sentiment. Moreover, it promises to provide better security features than Zoom, which is another plus point for the platform.