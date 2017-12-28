This app will make iPhone X users' faces invisible

Everyone knows that Apple has big plans for AR in mind. Earlier this year, the company launched the ARKit, which allows the new iPhones to access AR-based apps.

Especially, the iPhone X became the talk of the town because of its AR capabilities. Well, now, a Japanese app developer named Kazuya Noshiro has made what appears to be an application which can create a see-through effect for people's faces, using only the iPhone X's camera. The developer has also posted a brief video on Twitter, to demonstrate how the app works.

As you can from the tweet embedded below, a simple mask along with his application can make the iPhone X to see through people's faces and display the objects that are behind.

While it may all sound complicated to us, the app is based on a very simple method. With this app, the iPhone X just takes a picture of the room using the front-facing camera and then scans the face of the user. The phone then processes the images to apply the background over the user's face while he moves. The app was created on the game development platform Unity.

Of course, the app seems to work pretty impressively in the demo video with the see-through effect seamlessly applied to the developer's face. However, we are yet to see if the app is able to work perfectly if the lighting conditions and background changes.

Sorry to disappoint you, but the app is currently not available for download. The developer has not even said anything on the possible release date for the app.

We are not sure if the app is exclusively made for the iPhone X. It may be compatible with the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7 as well. Whatever the case is, we are surely excited to try out this new app.