WhatsApp gets Consecutive Voice Messages and PiP mode improvements on Android

WhatsApp Android beta version 2.19.86 brings new improvements.

WhatsApp is hitting the tech headlines every now and then as it is testing several new features on the Android app. Lately, we came across reports suggesting that the Facebook-owned instant messaging app is testing Dark Mode and fingerprint authentication. These features were spotted on the Android beta versions 2.19.82 and 2.19.83 respectively.

Now, the same source WABetaInfo has come up with another report regarding the changes brought to the Android beta version 2.19.86. It suggests that the app will improve the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode. Notably, these improvements are said to be disabled for now but are expected to be enabled for users in the coming updates if these are developed properly.

Consecutive Voice Messages

Talking about the new WhatsApp features spotted on the Android beta version 2.19.86, it brings improvements to the PiP mode. Also, it brings a new feature - Consecutive Voice Messages. As the name suggests, it lets auto-playing two or more voice messages consecutively. This feature was rumored since November last year and now it has been enabled in the latest beta version of the app. Once you receive two or more voice messages, the second one will play automatically after the first one and so on. The report notes that this feature works seamlessly.

PiP mode improvements on WhatsApp

The other feature is PiP mode improvements. It lets users watch videos shared on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Streamable within WhatsApp. The report notes that the messaging platform lets users switch chat without closing the PiP video bubble. As of now, users cannot switch chat without closing the video but this issue will be resolved with this new feature as it is possible to watch the video in the PiP mode even when the app is active in the background. Notably, it adds that these PiP improvements will be available for devices running Android 8 Oreo and above. While it is yet to be rolled out, there is no word regarding it is expected.