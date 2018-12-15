ENGLISH

WhatsApp for Android stable version gets PIP mode for videos

Finally, the stable version of WhatsApp for Android gets the much-awaited feature.

    Since the past few months, we have been coming across reports regarding the Picture-in-Picture feature on WhatsApp. This feature was spotted on the Android beta version of the app. As its name indicates, the PiP mode lets users view videos inside WhatsApp in a floating or pop-up window. It will let you continue to navigate within the chat window. Notably, this feature supports YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and other videos.

    After the successful testing for a few months, the WhatsApp PiP mode has been rolled out to the stable version of the app. Going by the recent reports, the stable version of the Android app on the Google Play Store with the version number 2.18.280 has received the PiP mode feature.

    New WhatsApp features

    WhatsApp owned by Facebook has been getting a lot of new features. It has been hitting the headlines on a regular basis for the slew of features that are under testing in the beta version. Recently, the iOS version of the app received the group calling button. The same feature is under testing in the Android beta version now. This feature will let you make an audio or video call to one or more members of the group. You need to add participants before actually placing the call.

    Also, there are reports that the company is developing the dark mode feature for the app. It might make it easier for users to read the messages in as the text will appear nicer. It is also said that the battery life of the smartphones will be improved with this capability. The app is also working on the ability to playback audio messages continuously in a loop fashion. 

    The other latest features that WhatsApp has already received include the ability to reply to messages by swiping towards right from the notification panel. Also, there a few reports that the drop down notification panel will display a preview of the multimedia messages such as photos and videos without actually opening the specific conversation. But there is no clear picture on when exactly these upcoming features will be rolled out to the messaging app.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 15, 2018, 18:30 [IST]
