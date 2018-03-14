WhatsApp Payments feature gets ‘Notify’ option

WhatsApp owned by Facebook entered the digital payments market segment in February with the launch of the Payments feature. This feature lets users send and receive money from other WhatsApp users who have UPI ID. The WhatsApp Payments feature is still in the pilot stages and a lot of testing is happening. Now, a couple of new features have been spotted on the same.

WhatsApp Payments feature has received a new Notify button. If you are trying to send money to another user who is yet to create a payment account, then you will find the Notify option that will let you send a notification to that user to set up a payment account. This Notify option is available for both the Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp.

Along with the Notify button, the Payments feature has received another one - the 'Send to UPI ID' feature. This feature will let you directly send money to the UPI IDs instead of sending money from the chat window.

So long, you had to open the chat window and click on the Attachments icon to send money. With the addition of this new feature, you can go to Settings → Payments → Send Payment → Send to UPI ID. Notably, the new 'Send to UPI ID' option will be seen at the top of your contact list on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp had partnered with several banks such as HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, and more to facilitate sending and receiving money. Apart from these banks, WhatsApp Payments will also support Airtel Payments Bank.

Besides the rollout of the WhatsApp Payments feature, the other new feature that has been rolled out by the company to both Android and iOS users is the extended time limit to delete an unintended message. Earlier, the time limit to delete messages was seven minutes. Now, the platform has increased the time limit to 4096 seconds, which is 68 minutes and 16 seconds. Initially, this time limit extension was available on Android and was rolled out to the iOS users earlier this year.