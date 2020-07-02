WhatsApp Update Brings QR Codes, Improved Video Calling, Animated Stickers News oi-Sharmishte Datti

WhatsApp is bringing in a couple of features to enhance the user experiences on the app with a new update. This includes QR codes, animated stickers, improved video calling, and more. More importantly, WhatsApp for Web is getting Dark Mode, finally. WhatsApp on Jio Phones is also being updated.

WhatsApp Update

WhatsApp has been working on animated stickers for a while now and had begun testing it. The latest update will see a wider rollout. Also, the popular messaging app will see QR codes to add new contacts seamlessly. "Soon when you meet someone new, you will be able to scan their QR code to add them to your contacts. No more tapping in their digits one at a time," WhatsApp said in a statement.

WhatsApp video calling feature is also getting a couple of enhancements. Back in April, WhatsApp increased the number of participants in a group call to eight. Now, users will be able to enlarge a participant's video to full-screen during a group video call.

The WhatsApp update also brings in a video icon for groups with up to eight members. When you click on this new icon, you can start a group video call directly with all the eight members, instead of individually adding them. Previously, this feature was available for groups with up to four members.

WhatsApp Update For Jio Phone, Web Platform

WhatsApp on Jio Phone is also getting a couple of new additions with the update. KaiOS on Jio Phone will be able to update and share WhatsApp Status, limited for 24 hours only. So far, this feature was available on Android and iOS, which is now extended to KaiOS as well.

Apart from this, WhatsApp for Web and the WhatsApp desktop app will get Dark Mode with the update. The Dark Mode feature is available on mobile apps since March and is now available on the desktop version.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging platforms with a large userbase in India. The update with QR codes for adding new contacts and improved video calling is welcome. The new features expected to reach users over the next few weeks. Users can check for the latest version on the Google Play or Apple App Store.

