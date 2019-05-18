You’ll no longer be able to save profile pictures on WhatsApp News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu WhatsApp brought one of the essential features awaited by many users.

WhatsApp rolls out new features and improvements consistently for its users to enhance their overall user experience. Now, the Facebook-owned messaging app has hit the headlines for a new feature. This time, it is a privacy-centric feature that will prevent the Android beta users from saving profile pictures of their contacts.

WhatsApp removes ability to save profile picture

As per WABetaInfo, which tracks the changes brought to the instant messaging platform confirms the removal of the profile picture saving feature. There is no clarity regarding why the app has taken this step but it is an essential feature for many users.

While users who have received this feature will not be able to save profile pictures of other users, they can still do the same when it comes to a group. Notably, this feature has been removed in both the Android and Business iOS versions but it is restricted to the beta version right now. If you want to save profile pictures, you should use to the stable version of the app as it might take a few weeks or months to roll out this feature to the stable version of the app. On a brighter side, the app still supports capturing a screenshot of the profile picture, which is an effective alternative to saving it.

Well, the report adds that the recent Android beta version of the instant messaging app appears to have received this update. While we are not able to spot this feature in the beta version 2.19.143, some users have taken to Twitter complaining that they are bit able to save profile pictures of their contacts even on older versions.

Delayed rollout authentication feature

In the meantime, the authentication feature for WhatsApp for iOS using Face ID or Touch ID, which was under testing for quite some time has been delayed. It is also speculated that the company is working on such a feature for Android users as well.