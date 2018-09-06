YouTube starts rolling out dark theme for all Android devices

YouTube has released the dark theme for iOS platform earlier this year. Before that, the dark theme was made available for the desktop version back in 2017. The Android users, on the other hand, have still been waiting for the dark theme to be available for them. Now, it appears that it is going to change soon as Google has started rolling out the dark theme for the Android platform.

As per some reports from the web, Android Police was the first to spot the dark theme for the Android platform. The dark theme on Android devices turns the background into dark grey and text into white across the app. This saves a user from straining their eyes due to the white light theme at night. The new theme is uniform and it falls in line with the dark theme which already has been live for the YouTube's web platform since last year.

It appears that the dark theme has been rolled out with the latest YouTube update which has bumped the version to V13.35.51. However, users might need to 'Force Stop' the app before restarting it in order to get the dark theme toggle.

The dark theme for Android platform doesn't come enabled with the new update. In order to activate the dark theme design manually, users will need to head to the Settings > General, from here all a user will need to do is select the toggle placed next to it. Upon selecting the toggle the app will instantly enable the dark theme. Users might also receive a pop-up message asking them to try out the new theme on their respective devices.

As for the availability of the dark theme, this is a server-side change and it is expected that it will make its way to all the Android devices soon in the near future. Like we mentioned earlier, you will have to check for the dark theme manually and you can follow the aforementioned steps to activate the dark theme on your Android device.