Discount offers on best DSLR cameras from Canon, Nikon, Sony and more

    Photography is becoming more popular than any of the hobbies throughout the world and India is no exception. People love to explore, travel, celebrate and enjoy at all times. Each of these occasions is almost incomplete if you can't share them with your near and dear ones. One thing everyone needs for all occasions is a camera. A camera will be your best companion at all parties and ceremonies.

    Discount offers on best DSLR cameras from Canon, Nikon, Sony and more

    However, an enormous growth in technology has led the manufacturers to come with the high-end devices. Despite offering the best features, these devices come as a challenge for a user to purchase. Several E-commerce sites have closely analyzed this issue, allowing them to come up with new offers. These offers in the form of best discount come as a blessing to a common user.

    Every camera or camera accessory is offered at very affordable & reasonable prices. We give you so many options to choose from and at the best price in India. We try to make your shopping a satisfying and pleasant experience rather than overburdening you with underrated products.

    20% off on Canon EOS 1300D DSLR Camera Body with Single Lens

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 18 megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor & DIGIC 4+, Wi Fi and NFC supported, 9 point AF with 1 centre cross type AF point
    • Effective Pixels: 18 MP
    • Sensor Type: CMOS
    • WiFi Available

    7% off on Nikon D3400 DSLR Camera Body with Dual Lens

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • Effective Pixels: 24.2 MP
    • Sensor Type: CMOS
    • HD, Full HD

     

    14% off on Canon EOS 200D DSLR Camera Body with Single Lens

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • Effective Pixels: 24.2 MP
    • Sensor Type: CMOS
    • WiFi Available
    • Full HD

    18% off on Nikon D5300 DSLR Camera Body with Single Lens

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • Effective Pixels: 24.2 MP
    • Sensor Type: CMOS
    • WiFi Available

    18% off on Canon EOS 1500D DSLR Camera Dual kit with EF-S 18-55 + 55-250 lens

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • Effective Pixels: 24.1 MP
    • Sensor Type: CMOS
    • WiFi Available
    • Full HD

     

    25% off on Canon EOS 3000D DSLR Camera Single Kit with 18-55 lens

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • Effective Pixels: 18.0 MP
    • Sensor Type: CMOS
    • WiFi Available
    • Full HD

    20% off on Nikon D5600 DSLR Camera Body with Single Lens

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • Effective Pixels: 24.2 MP
    • Sensor Type: CMOS
    • Full HD

     

    12% off on Sony ILCA-68K Mirrorless Camera with 18-55 mmLens (Black)

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 24.2 MP APS-C Exmor CMOS sensor
    • BIONZ X image processing engine
    • 4D Focus with 179 points high-density AF system
    • Upto 8fps continuous shooting
    • Indian Colour Profile
    • Tiltable LCD screen and OLED Tru-Finder EVF
    • Register your product at Alpha Community and get free Accessory

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 1, 2018, 12:06 [IST]
