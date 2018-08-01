Discount offers on best DSLR cameras from Canon, Nikon, Sony and more

Photography is becoming more popular than any of the hobbies throughout the world and India is no exception. People love to explore, travel, celebrate and enjoy at all times. Each of these occasions is almost incomplete if you can't share them with your near and dear ones. One thing everyone needs for all occasions is a camera. A camera will be your best companion at all parties and ceremonies.

However, an enormous growth in technology has led the manufacturers to come with the high-end devices. Despite offering the best features, these devices come as a challenge for a user to purchase. Several E-commerce sites have closely analyzed this issue, allowing them to come up with new offers. These offers in the form of best discount come as a blessing to a common user.

20% off on Canon EOS 1300D DSLR Camera Body with Single Lens Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

18 megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor & DIGIC 4+, Wi Fi and NFC supported, 9 point AF with 1 centre cross type AF point

Effective Pixels: 18 MP

Sensor Type: CMOS

WiFi Available 7% off on Nikon D3400 DSLR Camera Body with Dual Lens Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs Effective Pixels: 24.2 MP

Sensor Type: CMOS

HD, Full HD 14% off on Canon EOS 200D DSLR Camera Body with Single Lens Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Effective Pixels: 24.2 MP

Sensor Type: CMOS

WiFi Available

Full HD 18% off on Nikon D5300 DSLR Camera Body with Single Lens Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Effective Pixels: 24.2 MP

Sensor Type: CMOS

WiFi Available 18% off on Canon EOS 1500D DSLR Camera Dual kit with EF-S 18-55 + 55-250 lens Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs Effective Pixels: 24.1 MP

Sensor Type: CMOS

WiFi Available

Full HD 25% off on Canon EOS 3000D DSLR Camera Single Kit with 18-55 lens Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

Effective Pixels: 18.0 MP

Sensor Type: CMOS

WiFi Available

Full HD 20% off on Nikon D5600 DSLR Camera Body with Single Lens Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs Effective Pixels: 24.2 MP

Sensor Type: CMOS

Full HD 12% off on Sony ILCA-68K Mirrorless Camera with 18-55 mmLens (Black) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

24.2 MP APS-C Exmor CMOS sensor

BIONZ X image processing engine

4D Focus with 179 points high-density AF system

Upto 8fps continuous shooting

Indian Colour Profile

Tiltable LCD screen and OLED Tru-Finder EVF

Register your product at Alpha Community and get free Accessory