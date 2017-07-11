Nikon launches the Nikkor 70-300 MM ED VR lens for Full-Frame cameras

Nikon has announced the release of its full-frame telephoto zoom lens, the Nikkor 70-300 F/4.5-5.6E ED VR. The lens sports Vibration Reduction image stabilization capability. It is also the first full-frame AF-P lens from Nikon for cameras with interchangeable lenses.

Nikon had already introduced a Nikkor 70-300 telephoto zoom lens for crop sensors. Nikon promises camera users that the new lens for full-frame cameras will provide stunning quality and clarity even at its full zoom capability.

Kazuo Ninomiya, Managing Director, Nikon India said, "We are pleased to launch the brilliantly designed AF-P NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6E ED VR. This lens is the manifestation of our aim to constantly reinvent to suit the varied requirements of our consumers. This lens has exciting features which are both useful as well as easy to operate."

Few noted features of the lens are:

Improved Vibration Reduction (VR) System: This feature will allow users to capture sharp pictures in low light conditions or in handheld situations.

Stepping motor technology: Stepping motor not only makes the auto-focus smooth and quiet but also reduces the weight of the lens significantly. The technology has already been used in Nikkor 18-55 mm AF-P lenses introduced last year.

Electronic Diaphragm: Electronic diaphragm maintains a consistent exposure which helps capture well exposed and sharp pictures even when the camera is clicking pictures in high-speed mode.

Reduced minimum focus distance: The lens has a minimum focus distance of only 3.94 ft. or 1.2 meters. This is a much-needed feature for a zoom lens with capabilities of 70-300 mm since it is always hectic to change lenses in tight spaces.

Buyers will have to shell at least $699, approx. Rs. 45,000, for AF-P NIKKOR 70-300MM F/4.5-5.6E ED VR lens and Nikon has yet not announced the release date of the lens. Given its price factor, it is evident that Nikon wants to provide full-frame users with a zoom lens with a mid-range figure.

It is also plausible that this lens will not find much use in low light conditions. Nikon may have promised too much to its users and if it fails to provide, the lens will certainly not witness success since most of the full-frame users are professionals and quality is not something they will compromise with.