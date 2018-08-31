Nikon launches D3500 entry-level DSLR with 24.2MP DX CMOS sensor

Nikon, the Japanese camera manufacturer has introduced its mirrorless camera range including the Z6 and Z7 mirrorless cameras earlier this month. Now, the company has announced its latest entry-level DSLR D3500 for the masses. The D3500 will be replacing the company's previous DSLR model which is the D3400. The D3500 is smaller in size and is lightweight as compared to the older version of the camera. The company is reportedly marketing the device as the "most portable entry-level DSLR ever".

Let's have a quick look at the features and the specs offered by the Nikon D3500:

Similar to the D3400 the D3500 features a 24.2MP DX-format CMOS sensor. The difference in both the sensors as per the company is that the new model comes with an upgraded Expeed image processor. This upgraded image processor captures images with sharper details and with more vivid colors. As for the recording, the D3500 can record 1080 p videos at 60fps. However, similar to the previous model (D3400) the camera is not able to capture 4K videos. The new camera features the same ISO sensitivity as the old model at 100-25,600. The other similarities include 11-point autofocus and 5fps burst-mode. All these features justify the 'entry-level' status of the new DSLR camera.

In terms of display, the Nikon D3500 features a 3-inch 921,000-dot resolution display. The display is fixed and is not touch sensitive. Also, the device doesn't support Wi-Fi connectivity, however, it has the support for Bluetooth which can be accessed using Nikon's SnapBridge application. Notably, the D3500 has a bigger battery as compared to its predecessor and as per the company, the camera can click about 1,550 shots on a single charge as compared t0 1,200 images on the D3400.

In terms of design, the D3500 features a new layout for the buttons at the rear. The playback button is comparatively larger than the old-gen camera. The menu buttons and the other important controls have now been shifted to the right of the display. Nikon has also added a new "Guide Mode' to help the budding photographers who are upgrading from point-and-shoot cameras or from smartphones.

As for the pricing and availability, it is expected that the camera will be available for sale from September 20, 2018. The D3500 comes with a price tag of $499.95 (Rs 35,473 approx) with AF-P DX NIKKOR 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G VR lens and $849.95 (Rs 60,308 approx) with two lens kit including an AF-P DX NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3G ED lens and 18-55mm unit.

