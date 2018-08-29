Phase One introduces 151MP XF IQ4 camera system

Phase One, a Danish camera manufacturer has announced its new Phase One XF IQ4 camera system. The company is calling it a "giant leap forward in photography" with the launch of the new camera system. The full-frame medium format camera systems are based on an expandable Infinity Platform.

The company has introduced three new variants including 151-megapixel IQ4 150Mp, 151-megapixel IQ4 150MP Achromatic, and 101-megapixel IQ4 100MP Trichromatic. These high-end camera systems will surely take the photography to next level and will give a premium image capturing experience.

In terms of features and functionalities, both the 150MP camera system feature a 151-megapixel backside-illuminated (BSI) sensor for "unprecedented image quality in detail". Phase One has mentioned that apart from the "unprecedented image quality in detail," the camera system will also provide "a world first in full frame medium format photography."

As per a report from the cnet, the other new features of the IQ4 include a new image-processing chip which is said to be 10 times faster than the chip on IQ3. The image-processing is fast enough to bring Phase One's photo-editing software directly into the camera itself. This allows the rapid-succession images to be combined with an HDR image which is captured in detail in both deep shadows and bright highlights.

The new IQ4 camera system also has a new USB-C, Wi-fi and Ethernet ports which will allow the users to capture images even when the camera is connected to a computer/laptop directly. The camera also has an SD Card slot for the users who need a mainstream memory card format as an alternative to the premium XQD. However, users get both the storage options including the SD Card storage and XQD memory cards. There is also an HDMI port with which you can directly connect the camera with a monitor if you need a quick peek at the images. These features are expected to come in handy for the photographers who need to get their images approved from a client on an urgent basis.

Drew Altdoerffer, Phase One product manager said, "Photographers will initially be able to apply some standard editing presets to check various looks, but "very soon" they'll be able to use their own custom presets too.

One of the other features of the camera is the "Capture One Inside" system. This feature brings improved preview quality, new tools, JPEG processing, improved live view, faster frame rate, and IIQ Style integration.

The new Phase One XF IQ4 150MP, IQ4 150MP Achromatic, and IQ4 100MP Trichromatic will come with a price tag of $51,900 (Rs 36, 58,728 approx), $54,990 (Rs 38,71,273 approx), and $47,990 (Rs 33,77,668 approx) respectively and will be available for sale starting October 2018.

