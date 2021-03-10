Nikon Z 9 Full-Frame Flagship Mirrorless Camera Development Announced: What Makes It Different? News oi-Vivek

Nikon, the pioneer in digital camera technology, has announced the development of its next flagship mirrorless camera -- the Nikon Z 9, which is, as expected, a full-frame camera.

The Nikon Z 9 uses the Nikon FX-format, and it will be released in 2021. The company claims that the Nikon Z 9 full-frame camera will come with the company's Z mount and the previous Z mount lenses should work with this body without any issue.

Even though it uses an FX-format stacked CMOS sensor, it will be a new sensor that has never been used on any Nikon camera to date. The new sensor will be coupled with a new image-processing engine.

A Videography Champ?

One of the main advantages of a mirrorless camera over a DSLR is that they offer better video recording capability and the same goes for the Nikon Z 9 as well. The company has officially confirmed that the Nikon Z 9 will be capable of shooting 8K videos. However, the company has not confirmed either the bit-rate or the frame-rate of the video recording capability.

Nikon Z 9 Looks And Design

The company has also shared the official picture of the Nikon Z 9, and it looks like the biggest mirrorless camera that the company has ever made. Not just that, it also has a built-in vertical and horizontal grip and is expected to offer features like dual battery and dual memory card support.

There is also a built-in hot shoe mount at the top, and the camera should be able to support most external accessories like flash units and external microphones without any issue. The camera might also offer water and dust resistance to some extent.

Nikon Z 9 Expected Price

The Nikon Z 9 will replace the Nikon Z 7, which is currently the flagship mirrorless camera from the company. The Nikon Z 7 body costs over Rs. 400,000 in India and the Nikon Z 9 is expected to be priced around Rs. 500,000 for the body and India will be one of the first countries to get the latest flagship camera from Nikon.

