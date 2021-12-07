Samsung ISOCELL GWB ‘Human Eye-Like’ Camera Unveiled; Arriving On New Phones In 2022 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Smartphone cameras have come a long way today with powerful sensors of 108MP and even higher. Samsung seems to be taking the lead in redefining smartphone cameras. The new Samsung ISOCELL GWB was announced with RGBW color filter support. Samsung says the new camera sensor is the most 'human eye-like' image sensor.

Samsung ISOCELL GWB Camera Explained

Samsung has partnered with Tecno for the new smartphone camera. The new Samsung ISOCELL GWB camera claims to take photos with better brightness and improved color accuracy. Samsung claims the new smartphone camera sensor comes close to human eye-like image sensor.

The South Korean company further explained the Samsung ISOCELL GWB sensor uses an improved color filter pattern, including white pixels. With this, users can click better images that are more color accurate. Plus, it allows for brighter pictures by capturing light that is improved by the white pixels.

The Samsung ISOCELL GWB features a 64MP resolution. The first device with the new camera will likely be a Tecno device coming out in 2022. Since it's a 64MP camera, we might not see the new sensor on the flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 as reports claim this series will feature a 108MP shooter.

That said, both companies are yet to reveal their plans for the new products with the Samsung ISOCELL GWB. Considering the partnership between Samsung and Tecno, we can expect to see new smartphones with powerful 64MP cameras. A report from SamMobile states other manufacturers can tap into the Samsung ISOCELL GWB sensor starting next year.

Samsung ISOCELL GWB On Samsung Galaxy S22?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is among the highly-anticipated smartphones from the South Korean brand. At the same time, fans are awaiting the next-gen Samsung Galaxy S22 series, which will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. At the same time, the upcoming Ultra model is said to pack a 108MP sensor, just like its predecessor.

Reports claim the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+ both could pack 50MP primary cameras. This further suggests the new Samsung ISOCELL GWB camera won't be arriving on the Galaxy S22 series. However, we can expect to see several next-gen, camera-centric smartphones with the new camera.

