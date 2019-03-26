Sony RX0 II is the world's smallest and lightest premium compact camera: Price starts at €800 News oi-Vivek Sony RX0 II will be available from May 2019

Sony has launched the World's Smallest and Lightest Premium Ultra-Compact Camera, the Sony RX0 II. Here are the complete details on the world's smallest premium camera from Sony.

Price and availability

The Sony RX0 II will be available in Europe from May 2019 with a retail price tag of €800 or Rs 62315. As of now, there is no information on the availability of the Sony RX0 II in India.

Sony RX0 II features and specifications

The Sony RX0 II camera has a 15.3 MP sensor (1.0-type sensor), which is a ZEISS Tessar T 24mm F4 fixed wide-angle lens. The sensor can record native 4K videos and supports advanced functionalities like Anti-distortion Shutter and up to 16fps continuous shooting. The camera uses a Class 10 or higher micro SDHC/SDXC memory card to record movies in the XAVC S format and UHS-I (U3) micro SDHC/SDXC card is required for 100Mbps recording (4K videos and slow-motion videos).

There is a tiny LCD screen (180 degrees tiltable). Just like the body, the screen is also waterproof. The Sony RX0 II is a perfect selfie camera, as it comes with enhanced color reproduction, new Soft Skin Effect mode, and advanced Eye AF.

There is a dedicated microphone jack and Shooting Grip (VCT-SGR1), which makes the Sony RX0 II a perfect vlogging camera. The camera can record super slow-motion videos (100fps), and also supports direct HDMI streaming to a television or a monitor.

Yann Salmon Legagneur, Director of Product Marketing, Digital Imaging at Sony Europe said

The development goal of the original RX0 was to build a camera that enabled new forms of creative expression through its form factor and technical capabilities. We have built upon this with the new RX0 II and added features and functionality that we believe make this an ideal camera for any type of travel and will perform equally well as a stills or video camera across a huge range of shooting and vlogging scenarios.