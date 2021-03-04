What Are FPV Drones? How Are They Different From Regular Drones? News oi-Vivek

If you are a drone aficionado, then you might have already known a lot about FPV or first-person-view drones. These are the special type of drones that gives a lot of control to the user or the pilot of the drone. DJI recently launched the DJI FPV drone, which is the company's first-of-its-kind drone. So, how does an FPV drone works? Here is everything you need to know about an FPV drone.

An FPV drone is usually used in drone racing or by professional drone fliers, as an amateur or a budding drone enthusiast might not have the skill to fly a drone in the FPV mode. As the name suggests, an FPV drone is controlled using the drone's vision, and in most cases, a user will have a VR headset with a direct feed from the drone's camera.

Controlling an FPV drone is like flying a chopper. Though you might be staying stationary while controlling the drone, the VR headset should offer an immersive first-person areal-view using the built-in cameras on the drone, and the resolution of the VR streaming will depend on the type of drone that one is flying.

DJI FPV Drone Features

Most FPV drones are tailor-made for the users. The DJI FPV is a hybrid FPV drone, which offers multiple modes to cater to all sorts of users. A beginner can use N mode, which offers safety features like obstacle sensing, while an intermediate can use it, which offers improved freedom of flying along with easy-to-use DJI controls. Lastly, the M mode is a full-blown manual mode, for professionals, who want to control every aspect of the drone.

The DJI FPV drone can shoot with up to 4K 60fps videos at a 120Mbps bit rate. The drone package also comes with a controller and a VR headset, capable of stream content from the drone with low-latency. The DJI FPV combo is currently available in select countries for $1299. As of now, there is no information on either pricing or the availability of the DJI FPV drone in India.

