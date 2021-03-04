Just In
- 48 min ago Redmi Note 10 Series India Launch Today: Watch Live Stream, Expected Price
-
- 1 hr ago Vivo S9, Vivo S9e Launched With MediaTek SoC, 90Hz Display
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy A72 4G Listed At Google Play Console; SD 720G SoC Confirmed
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy A82 Geekbench Listing Hints At Snapdragon 855 SoC
Don't Miss
- News BJP’s star campaigner PM Modi to address 2 rallies before each phase in Bengal
- Sports Sumit Nagal registers biggest win of ATP career, stuns world no.22 Garin in straight sets
- Movies Javed Akhtar Files Caveat In SC After Kangana Ranaut's Plea To Transfer Cases From Mumbai To Shimla
- Finance Defence Ministry Receives Rs 92.56 Cr Interim Dividend From Mazagon Dock
- Automobiles Nissan Magnite Turbo Petrol Variants Prices Hiked: Here Is The New Pricelist
- Lifestyle Aditi Rao Hydari Is The Epitome Of Elegance And Grace In Her Ivory Dresses In The Latest Photoshoot
- Education Monthly Scholarship Of Rs 7000 For Class 11 And 12 Students
- Travel Top Summer Holiday Destinations in India
What Are FPV Drones? How Are They Different From Regular Drones?
If you are a drone aficionado, then you might have already known a lot about FPV or first-person-view drones. These are the special type of drones that gives a lot of control to the user or the pilot of the drone. DJI recently launched the DJI FPV drone, which is the company's first-of-its-kind drone. So, how does an FPV drone works? Here is everything you need to know about an FPV drone.
An FPV drone is usually used in drone racing or by professional drone fliers, as an amateur or a budding drone enthusiast might not have the skill to fly a drone in the FPV mode. As the name suggests, an FPV drone is controlled using the drone's vision, and in most cases, a user will have a VR headset with a direct feed from the drone's camera.
Controlling an FPV drone is like flying a chopper. Though you might be staying stationary while controlling the drone, the VR headset should offer an immersive first-person areal-view using the built-in cameras on the drone, and the resolution of the VR streaming will depend on the type of drone that one is flying.
DJI FPV Drone Features
Most FPV drones are tailor-made for the users. The DJI FPV is a hybrid FPV drone, which offers multiple modes to cater to all sorts of users. A beginner can use N mode, which offers safety features like obstacle sensing, while an intermediate can use it, which offers improved freedom of flying along with easy-to-use DJI controls. Lastly, the M mode is a full-blown manual mode, for professionals, who want to control every aspect of the drone.
The DJI FPV drone can shoot with up to 4K 60fps videos at a 120Mbps bit rate. The drone package also comes with a controller and a VR headset, capable of stream content from the drone with low-latency. The DJI FPV combo is currently available in select countries for $1299. As of now, there is no information on either pricing or the availability of the DJI FPV drone in India.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
49,570
-
13,500
-
25,000
-
41,610
-
33,999
-
15,018
-
31,465
-
7,630
-
22,485
-
15,900