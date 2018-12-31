5 Must have computer and gaming accessories in 2018

Logitech MK235 – Multilingual Keyboard and Mouse Combo

Priced at Rs. 2,095, this full-sized keyboard from Logitech makes for a perfect typing accessory for your PC. The keyboard has a full-fledged QWERTY layout and comes with long-lasting battery life. Other important design characteristics are sturdy tilt legs and spill-resistant design. MK235 has an anti-fading treatment on each key so that the keys never lose the letters. Logitech is also offering a Bluetooth enabled Mice in the package with the keyboard.

Nvidia RTX 2070, 2080, 2080 Ti GPUs

Nvidia recently launched the RTX 2070, RTX 2080, and RTX 2080 Ti GPUs with the latest Turing Architecture and GDDR6 memory. One of the main highlights of these graphics card is Ray-Tracing, which will enable cinematic level visuals. These cards also support AI capability (DLSS) to improve the overall gaming experience.

Zebronics Phobos

Zebronics Phobos is an affordable gaming mouse available for under Rs 2,000 on offline and online markets in India. Phobos comes with a USB type-A port with gold plating and it has a 1.8-meter long braided cable. The mouse has a total of 8 buttons and a scroll wheel with rubber padding with textured nano humps to offer optimum feel while gaming. The best part, this affordable gaming mouse comes equipped with a gaming grade sensor and offers a maximum DPI of 4000 and it can go as low as 500DPI.

Logitech G502 HERO Gaming Mouse

Logitech recently announced the upgrade to company's award-winning Logitech G502 Gaming Mouse. Retaining the same iconic shape as the original, the new mouse has been updated with the latest technologies, including Logitech G's next-generation HERO (High Efficiency Rated Optical) 16K sensor, the highest performance and most accurate sensor available today. Logitech G's revolutionary HERO 16K sensor is capable of exceeding 400 IPS and delivering 16,000 DPI tracking with pixel-precise accuracy.

The mouse has 11 buttons, programmable through Logitech Gaming Software (LGS), to customize commands and macros, adjustable weight system with five 3.6g weights and a dual-mode hyper scroll.

BenQ EL2870U

The list for must-have gaming computer accessories is incomplete without a gaming monitor. Having said that, BenQ EL2870U is our top-pick as it the first 4K UHD monitor with 1ms response time designed specifically for eye-care. The BenQ EL2870U eye-care monitor features High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology to increase the overall dynamic range between true black and bright white to duplicate what your eyes see in the natural world. The BenQ EL2870U is available at a price of Rs 35,000 on Amazon India.