8Pack OrionX: Why is it the most expensive Gaming PC in the world

Overclockers UK has unveiled a ridiculous two-in-one desktop dubbed as 8Pack OrionX at a price tag of £24,000 (approximately Rs. 20,15,304).
What is it exactly?
Moving on, the OrionX comes with two systems packed inside a custom Phanteks Enthoo Elite 8Pack Edition case -- the main machine that can do any task and a secondary system that compliments the other system for work and play.
System One specs
Talking about the specifications, the primary system is powered by Intel's latest Core i7-6950X, a Corsair Dominator Platinum 64 GB DDR4 DRAM, one Seagate Barracuda 10 TB HDD, an Intel 750 PCI-EX 1.2 TB SSD, two Samsung 850 Pro 1 TB SDDs and three overclocked Nvidia Titan X Pascal 12 GB video cards in three-way SLI (fourth card is also optional).
System Two specs
On the other hand, the secondary system is powered by an Intel Core i7-7700K processor, a Corsair Dominator Platinum 16 GB DRAM, one Nvidia Titan X Pascal 12 GB graphics card, one Seagate Barracuda 10 TB HDD and two Samsung 960 Polaris 512 GB SDDs. Additionally, both are backed by a Super Flower Leadex Platinum 2000 W 8Pack power supply.
Who will buy this?
This PC is for those, who frequently have two heavy workloads running at once. For use cases, if you are a hardcore gamer but also working on 3D modeling on the side.
Features
Water cooled
Watercooling is utilized in 8Pack systems for extreme cooling, to remove the heat from the core components, ensuring them to run efficiently and quietly.
Amazing aesthetics
With 8Packs, there are many modifications available starting from changing the water cooling to fan grills, power coating, anodizing, etching gamer tags and much more.