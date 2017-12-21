AKASO EK7000 4K sports action camera costs Rs. 7,999; exclusive to Amazon

AKASO, a US-based action camera company has announced the launch of a new sports action camera called AKASO EK7000 in India. The launch of this camera marks the entry of the company into the Indian market. The 4K Ultra HD sports action camera is priced at Rs. 7,999.

The AKASO EK7000 lets users capture 4K videos at a frame rate of 25fps. The company states that the action camera has four times the resolution of the conventional HD cameras. The action camera from AKASO comes with a wireless wrist remote control that lets users to control it from up to 30 meters.

There are two rechargeable batteries and each of these batteries have 1050mAh capacity. Also, there is a USB dual battery charger. With this capacity, it is claimed that each battery can last up to 90 minutes of video recording on a single charge.

The sports action camera from AKASO features inbuilt Wi-Fi and an HDMI port as well. With the iSmart DV companion app, users can connect the action camera to their iOS and Android devices so that they can operate or review the images and videos, claims the company. It is touted that the Wi-Fi signal range is 10 meters.

In order to help users capture images and videos even in the adventurous environments, the AKASO EK7000 action camera features IP68 waterproof rating. With this rating, it is claimed that the camera can be used to capture even while swimming, surfing and drifting. It is further claimed that EK7000 will be bundled with a ton of free accessories so that the sports action camera can be transformed to be suitable for use in indoor and extreme outdoor activities as well.

Priced at Rs. 7,999, the AKASO EK7000 action camera will be exclusively available via the online retailer Amazon India.