Infinix Zero Book Ultra India Launch Confirmed: Intel Core i9 CPU, 32GB RAM Expected News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Infinix has been quite active this week. The China-based smartphone company founded by Transsion Holdings launched two Android smartphones: Infinix Zero 20 and the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G. Infinix has now reportedly confirmed the arrival of the Infinix Zero Book Ultra in India. Although the sleek notebook's specifications of the Indian variant and exact launch date remain a mystery, the portable computer has launched in some international markets.

Infinix Zero Book Ultra Specifications, Features?

Infinix has introduced the Zero Book Ultra in some markets. It is possible the company may offer the same hardware and specifications, or the company might make some minor changes. The laptop has a textured pattern and packs multiple speakers. There is a dedicated speaker grill on each side of the chassis.

The Infinix Zero Book Ultra laptop's global variant features a 15.6-inch LED-backlit IPS Full HD display with a 100 percent sRGB color gamut, 178-degree wide-angle view, and 16:9 film aspect ratio. The screen has a 1920 X 1080 pixels resolution and a peak brightness of 400 nits.

Infinix has embedded an Intel Core i9-12900H processor, a 14-core CPU with 6 performance and 8 efficiency cores, in the Zero Book Ultra laptop. The portable computer also gets discrete Iris Xe Graphics with 96 EUs (Execution Units). Buyers get an option to choose between 16GB or 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and can pack as much as 1TB of NVMe PCIe4.0 SSD storage

The Infinix Zero Book Ultra supports 2 X 2 Wi-Fi 6E R2 (tri-band) and Bluetooth 5.2. The laptop ships with Windows 11 Home OS.

The Infinix laptop houses a 70Wh Lithium polymer battery with a 100W Type-C power adapter. Some reports suggest the Indian version may ship with a different adapter. Other notable connectivity options include a USB-C port that supports data, charging, and DisplayPort, 2 USB 3.0, 1 HDMI 1.4 port, an SD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Infinix Zero Book Ultra features a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication, a full-size backlit chiclet keyboard, and an AG glass touchpad with multi-touch. Infinix has embedded two 1W high-frequency and two 2W low-frequency speakers with DTS audio processing.

Infinix Zero Book Ultra To Launch In India Early Next Year?

Infinix has indicated that it will bring the Infinix Zero Book Ultra laptop to India. The sleek notebook PC belongs to the Infinix "Zero" series, which appears to be the company's sub-brand for premium or flagship products.

Infinix hasn't yet confirmed the exact launch date, specifications, or price of the Infinix Zero Book Ultra. The notebook PC could be released in the Indian market in the first quarter of 2023. Given the high-end specifications, Infinix could demand a steep price for the laptop in India.

