Nvidia RTX 2060 announced for $349 with 6 GB GDDR6 video memory

Nvidia RTX 2060 will be available from 15th of January

    Nvidia has officially unveiled the Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU at CES 2019 in Las Vegas. The RTX 2060 is the most affordable graphics processor from Nvidia which is capable of real-time ray tracing and AI computation.

    Nvidia RTX 2060 price and availability

    The Nvidia RTX 2060 will be available from the 15th of January 2019. The RTX 2060 FE (Founder Edition) comes with a price tag of $349 (Rs 24278). As of now, there is no information on the official Indian pricing for the RTX 2060.

    Nvidia RTX 2060 features

    The Nvidia RTX 2060 comes with 6 GB of GDDR6 video memory with 240 tensor cores, which can deliver up to 52 teraflops of deep learning horsepower.

    The GPU also supports DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling), which will improve the multidimensional features of the rendered scene and intelligently combine details from multiple frames to construct a high-quality final image.

    The RTXC 2060 is also the most affordable GPU which is capable of running Battlefield V with Ray Tracing enabled (at 1080p resolution and medium graphics setting).

    NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang said

    Next-gen gaming starts today for tens of millions of gamers everywhere. Desktop gamers are demanding, and the RTX 2060 sets a new standard - an unbeatable price, extraordinary performance and real-time ray tracing that blurs the distinction between movies and games. This is a great moment for gamers and our industry.

    Nvidia RTX 2060 specifications

    • NVIDIA CUDA Cores: 1920
    • RTX-OPS: 37T
    • Giga Rays/s: 5
    • Boost Clock (MHz): 1680
    • Base Clock (MHz): 1365
    • Memory Speed: 14 Gbps
    • Standard Memory Config: 6 GB GDDR6
    • Memory Interface Width: 192-bit
    • Memory Bandwidth (GB/sec): 336 GB/s
    • Maximum Digital Resolution: 7680x4320
    • Standard Display Connectors: DisplayPort, HDMI, USB Type-C, DVI-DL
    • Graphics Card Power (W): 160W
    • Recommended System Power (W): 500W
    • Supplementary Power Connectors: 8 pin

