Samsung Portable SSD T7, 870 QVO SSD Launched In India

Samsung has announced the launch of a new lineup of storage devices called Portable SSD T7 and 870 QVO SSD. The former is a fast and compact external storage device while the latter is the world's largest client SSD with up to 8TB capacity.

Samsung Portable SSD T7 Features

The Samsung Portable SSD T7 features a sleek and compact design with the fastest transfer speeds on the USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard. This portable SSD measures as compact as a business card and has a capacity of up to 2TB. It delivers a maximum read and write speed of 1050Mbps and 1000Mbps respectively. Notably, this is twice faster than its predecessor, the Portable SSD T5.

The portable SSD T7 is lightweight and features a slim metal body design. Also, it is more durable and portable. It gets the power from a PCIe NVMe interface and provides enough capacity and speed for consumers to securely store data whether on PC, tablet, smartphone, or gaming console.

Furthermore, the Samsung Portable SSD T7 features a shock resistance technology, which has an AES 256-bit hardware encryption for better security. With the DTG (Dynamic Thermal Guard) and ePCM (Encapsulated Phase Change Material), it protects user data from thermal damage by maintaining optimal operating temperature to burns caused due to low temperature.

Samsung Internal 870 QVO SSD Features

The Samsung Internal 870 QVO SSD is a second-generation QLC (quad-level cell) flash drive. With up to 8TB capacity, this one delivers a blend of speed, reliability, and storage capacity. It delivers best-in-class sequential read and write speeds of up to 560Mbps and 530Mbps respectively. The intelligent TurboWrite technology of the drive lets it to maintain peak performance levels with a large variable SLC buffer. It is touted to deliver 13% improved random read speed than its predecessor in terms of gaming, web browsing, etc.

The 870 QVO features a 9x layer V-NAND characteristics and a refined new controller with an advanced ECC algorithm. It delivers an endurance up to 2,880 terabytes written (TBW) or a three-year limited warranty.

Price And Availability

The Samsung Portable SSD T7 is available in Metallic Red, Indigo Blue and Titan Gray and comes in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB sizes. These are priced at Rs. 9,999, Rs. 17,999, and Rs. 29,999 respectively. It is already up for sale via the online and offline channels.

The internal 870 QVO SSD comes in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB priced at Rs. 9,999, Rs. 19,999, Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 74,999 respectively. The internal SSD 870 QVO will be available via online and offline from July 20, 2020.

