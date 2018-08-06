Toshiba announces MN07 series hard drives with up to 14TB storage

Toshiba launches MN07 series of hard discs for NAS (Network-attached storage) platform OEMs and integrators. These are the latest industry standard hard discs from Toshiba, which will be helpful to create a custom data storage devices as a local server.

Features and specifications

The newly launched MN07 hard discs from Toshiba will be available in 12 TB and 14 TB storage options with a form factor of 3.5-inch. According to the company, these hard discs offer NAS class performance and durability. Additionally, these hard discs come with a helium-sealed mechanical design, which will improve the overall power efficiency of these hard discs, which will consume less power compared to the non-helium-sealed hard discs.

Toshiba also claims that the power efficiency of the 14 TB model is improved by 55% (W/GB) compared to the previous gen 10 TB "air" hard-disc with 7200 rpm. These new hard discs can handle up to 180 TB data workload per year and due to the use of vibration compensation technology and Advanced Format (AF) 512e, these hard discs function with 24/7 operability and superior reliability with MTTF (Mean time between failures) of 1.0 Million hours.

These hard discs are made to last longer and will offer high capacity store to meet the needs of the NAS setup or OEM integrators.

Takayoshi Tokushima, Director of Storage Products Marketing Group at Toshiba Electronic Components Taiwan Corporation said

Toshiba's new MN07 Series provides proven NAS-class performance and durability. Toshiba's exclusive 9-disk, helium-sealed mechanics deliver real value to OEMs and integrators of file- and object- storage solutions who utilize proven network-attached storage technologies. MN07 Series models include RV compensation technology for optimal performance in multi-disk NAS enclosures and are designed for robust 24/7 operation up to 300,000 load/unload cycles.

Conclusion

As of now, there is no information on the availability of the Toshiba MN07 Hard discs in India or the pricing of these hard-discs. Considering the competition (12 TB Iron Wolf from Seagate) the Toshiba MN07 hard discs are expected to retain in India in the range of Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000. In terms of availability, these hard discs will be available via Toshiba authorized resellers and major e-commerce websites as well.