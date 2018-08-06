ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Toshiba announces MN07 series hard drives with up to 14TB storage

These hard discs are being offered in 3.5-inch form factor

By:

Related Articles

    Toshiba launches MN07 series of hard discs for NAS (Network-attached storage) platform OEMs and integrators. These are the latest industry standard hard discs from Toshiba, which will be helpful to create a custom data storage devices as a local server.

    Toshiba announces MN07 series hard drives with up to 14TB storage

    Features and specifications

    The newly launched MN07 hard discs from Toshiba will be available in 12 TB and 14 TB storage options with a form factor of 3.5-inch. According to the company, these hard discs offer NAS class performance and durability. Additionally, these hard discs come with a helium-sealed mechanical design, which will improve the overall power efficiency of these hard discs, which will consume less power compared to the non-helium-sealed hard discs.

    Toshiba also claims that the power efficiency of the 14 TB model is improved by 55% (W/GB) compared to the previous gen 10 TB "air" hard-disc with 7200 rpm. These new hard discs can handle up to 180 TB data workload per year and due to the use of vibration compensation technology and Advanced Format (AF) 512e, these hard discs function with 24/7 operability and superior reliability with MTTF (Mean time between failures) of 1.0 Million hours.

    These hard discs are made to last longer and will offer high capacity store to meet the needs of the NAS setup or OEM integrators.

    Takayoshi Tokushima, Director of Storage Products Marketing Group at Toshiba Electronic Components Taiwan Corporation said

    Toshiba's new MN07 Series provides proven NAS-class performance and durability. Toshiba's exclusive 9-disk, helium-sealed mechanics deliver real value to OEMs and integrators of file- and object- storage solutions who utilize proven network-attached storage technologies. MN07 Series models include RV compensation technology for optimal performance in multi-disk NAS enclosures and are designed for robust 24/7 operation up to 300,000 load/unload cycles.

    Conclusion

    As of now, there is no information on the availability of the Toshiba MN07 Hard discs in India or the pricing of these hard-discs. Considering the competition (12 TB Iron Wolf from Seagate) the Toshiba MN07 hard discs are expected to retain in India in the range of Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000. In terms of availability, these hard discs will be available via Toshiba authorized resellers and major e-commerce websites as well.

    Read More About: toshiba launch news storage Computer data
    Story first published: Monday, August 6, 2018, 18:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 6, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue