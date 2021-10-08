Just In
Don't Miss
- News Lakhimpur Kheri incident: My son innocent, will appear before police on Saturday: MoS Ajay Mishra
- Finance Top Cryptocurrency Prices: Bitcoin Ethereum, Solana In Positive Trend
- Sports ISL 2021-22 Prize Money relocated; league winners stand to win a whopping INR 9.5 crore
- Movies Samantha Issues Statement Regarding Ongoing Rumours On Having Affairs And Being An Opportunist
- Education UPRVUNL Admit Card 2021 For JE Posts Released At uprvunl.org, Here’s How To Download
- Lifestyle FDCI x LFW 2021: Naushad Ali Makes Chettinad Checks Relevant And Mainstream; The Best Edit Of Day One
- Travel Durga Puja 2021: Must Visit Durga Temples In India
- Automobiles Mahindra XUV700 Bookings Opened; 25k Units Sold Under 1 Hour
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Up To 50% Off On Echo Smart Gadgets
Amazon has released a wide range of hardware over the years. We have listed devices like the Echo Dot, Echo Show, Fire TV Stick, and much more. All of Amazon's devices ship with Alexa support, making seamless interaction. If you're looking for any new Amazon gadget, the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 is the best place to shop. For instance, you can get the Echo dot with Alexa support at a whopping discount at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021.
That's not all. More hardware like the Echo Show can be bought for just Rs. 8,999. The 2020 Echo dot 4th Generation speaker is available with a 25 percent for just Rs. 5,499. Additionally, the Echo 2020 release is available for Rs. 9,999. More Echo devices like the Echo Show 8, Echo auto, Echo Flex, and the Echo Studio can also be bought at a discount.
Joining the list of devices are Fire TV Sticks. One can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick Plus and the Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite for just Rs. 4,999 and Rs. 3,999, respectively at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. Plus, the Amazon Basics 109 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV AB43U20PS is now available for Rs. 24,499, making it the best deal of the day.
Echo Dot - #1 smart speaker brand in India with Alexa (Black)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 4,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,949 (57% Off)
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is available at 57% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this device for Rs. 1,949 onwards during the sale.
All new Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 8,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 3,999(56% Off)
Echo Show 5 is available at 56% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this device for Rs. 3,999 onwards during the sale.
Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 5,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 4,149 (25% Off)
Echo Dot is available at 25% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this device for Rs. 4,149 onwards during the sale.
Fire TV Stick Plus (2021)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 4,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 3,199 (36% Off)
Fire TV Stick Plus is available at 36% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this device for Rs. 3,199 onwards during the sale.
Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 3,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,799 (55% Off)
Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite is available at 55% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this device for Rs. 1,799 onwards during the sale.
Echo (4th Gen, 2020 release)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 9,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 4,999 (50% Off)
Echo (4th Gen, 2020 release) is available at 50% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this device for Rs. 4,999 onwards during the sale.
AmazonBasics 109 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV AB43U20PS (Black)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 50,000 ; Deal Price: Rs. 24,499 (51% Off)
Amazon Basics 109 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV AB43U20PS (Black) is available at 51% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this device for Rs. 24,499 onwards during the sale.
Kindle (10th Gen), 6" Display with Built-in Light,WiFi (Black)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 7,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 6,299 (21% Off)
Kindle (10th Gen) is available at 21% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this device for Rs. 6,299 onwards during the sale.
Echo Show 8 (1st Gen, 2020 release) - Smart speaker
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 12,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 (42% Off)
Echo Show 8 is available at 42% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this device for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.
Echo Auto - add Alexa to your car
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 4,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,499 (50%)
Echo Auto is available at 50% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this device for Rs. 2,499 onwards during the sale.
Echo Flex– Plug-in Echo for smart home control
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 2,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,499 (50% Off)
Echo Flex- Plug-in Echo for smart home control is available at 50% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this device for Rs. 1,499 onwards during the sale.
Echo Studio - Smart speaker
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 22,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 (22% Off)
Echo Studio - Smart speaker is available at 22% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this device for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
-
1,29,900
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
11,999
-
5,799
-
6,999
-
20,999
-
17,999
-
15,999
-
29,640
-
16,432
-
30,800
-
39,940