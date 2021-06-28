List Of High-End Printers To Buy In India

HP Professional CP5225(CE710A) Color Single Function Laser Printer

The HP Professional CP5225(CE710A) Color Single Function Laser Printer, as the name suggests is a monochrome printer, and it does this single job with perfection, making it a great device for those, who tend to printout a lot of black and white documents. Do note that, it does come with a hefty price tag of Rs. 1,80,000.

Canon Image Runner 2006n Printer

Canon has been a known name in the image industry and the Canon Image Runner 2006n Printer is a high-performance modern printer that works like a charm and costs Rs. 96,200.

HP Designjet T120 Single Function Inkjet Printer

The HP Designjet T120 Single Function Inkjet Printer is also a high-performance single function printer that is great for heavy-duty usage and this most costs just Rs. Rs. 90,999, which is much cheaper than the HP Professional CP5225(CE710A) Color Single Function Laser Printer.

Xerox B1025 Multi-Function Laser Printer

The Xerox B1025 Multi-Function Laser Printer is also an excellent multi-function laser printer that costs less than the previous models and offers various options and customizations for Rs. 83,499.

EPSON L1455 All-in-One Inkjet Printer

Unlike most products that we have featured, the EPSON L1455 All-in-One Inkjet Printer is an all-in-one printer, which offers a lot of features and functionalities for just Rs. 64,990.

HP Pro M706n(B6S02A) Single Function Laser Printer

If you are looking for a slightly affordable high-end printer from HP, then you can consider the HP Pro M706n(B6S02A) Single Function Laser Printer, which retails for Rs. 70,895.

Brother MFC-T4500DW All-in-One Inkjet Printer

The Brother MFC-T4500DW All-in-One Inkjet Printer is also another high-end all-in-one printer, based on Inkjet technology and this product is one of the most affordable of the lot and has a retail price of Rs. 57,800.

Epson EcoTank L15150 A3 Wi-Fi Duplex All-in-One Ink Tank Printer

The Epson EcoTank L15150 A3 Wi-Fi Duplex All-in-One Ink Tank Printer costs Rs. 3,790 and this is a massive printer, capable of printing in the Duplex format.

HP 7000 s3 L2757ABGJ Scanner (Black and White)

The HP 7000 s3 L2757ABGJ Scanner (Black and White) is a scanner and a printer that offers features like black and white printing at various page sizes, and this product costs Rs. 75,000.

FUJITSU Image Scanner Fi7140 Scanner (Black)

Last but not the least, the FUJITSU Image Scanner Fi7140 Scanner (Black) is the most affordable high-end printer that we have listed, which retails for Rs. 54,350 and will be available via online e-commerce platforms.