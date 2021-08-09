Sony Independence Day Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Headphones, Speakers, Home Theatre System, And More

Sony has also joined this race and has announced special offer on its audio products. During this special sale, you will get lucrative deals on Sony labelled Bluetooth speakers, Headphones, and even home theatres. You also can get your hands on the company's premium range offerings.

Check this list and get yourself a premium sounding product at cheaper rates:

Sony WH-CH510 Wireless Headphones

Offers:

Deal Price: Rs. 2,990 ; MRP. Rs. 4,990 (40% Off)

Sony WH-CH510 Wireless Headphone is available at 40% discount during Sony Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this device for Rs. 2,990 onwards during the sale.

Sony WI-C200 Wireless Bluetooth in-Ear Headphones

Offers:

Deal Price: Rs. 1,699 ; MRP. Rs. 2,990 (43% Off)

Sony WI-C200 Wireless Bluetooth in-Ear Headphone is available at 43% discount during Sony Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this device for Rs. 2,990 onwards during the sale.

Sony SRS-XB12 Extra Bass Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Offers:

Deal Price: Rs. 3,316 ; MRP. Rs. 4,990 (33% Off)

Sony SRS-XB12 Extra Bass Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is available at 33% discount during Sony Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this device for Rs. 3,316 onwards during the sale.

Sony MDR-EX14AP Wired Extra Bass in-Ear Headphones

Offers:

Deal Price: Rs. 776 MRP. Rs. 1,290 (39% Off)

Sony MDR-EX14AP Wired Extra Bass in-Ear Headphone is available at 39% discount during Sony Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this device for Rs. 776 onwards during the sale.

Sony WI-XB400 Wireless Bluetooth Extra Bass in-Ear Headphones

Offers:

Deal Price: Rs. 2,990 ; MRP. Rs. 4,990 (40% Off)

Sony WI-XB400 Wireless Bluetooth Extra Bass in-Ear Headphone is available at 40% discount during Sony Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this device for Rs. 2,990 onwards during the sale.

Sony WH-1000XM4

Offers:

Deal Price: Rs. 24,990 ; MRP. Rs. 29,990 (16% Off)

Sony WH-1000XM4 is available at 16% discount during Sony Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this device for Rs. 24,990 onwards during the sale.

Sony WH-XB900N

Offers:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,990 ; MRP. Rs. 19,990 (25% Off)

Sony WH-XB900N is available at 25% discount during Sony Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this device for Rs. 14,990 onwards during the sale.

Sony HT-S20R 5.1 Channel Dolby Digital Soundbar Home Theatre System

Offers:

Deal Price: Rs. 15,990 ; MRP. Rs. 19,990 (20% Off)

Sony HT-S20R 5.1 Channel Dolby Digital Soundbar is available at 20% discount during Sony Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this device for Rs. 15,990 onwards during the sale.

Sony WI-C400 Wireless Bluetooth Neckband

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 2,990 ; MRP. Rs. 3,990 (25% Off)

Sony WI-C400 Wireless Bluetooth Neckband is available at 25% discount during Sony Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this device for Rs. 2,990 onwards during the sale.

Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphone

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 7,990 ; MRP. Rs. 14,990 (46% Off)

Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones is available at 46% discount during Sony Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this device for Rs. 7,990 onwards during the sale.

Sony WI-SP510 Wireless Sports Extra Bass Headphone

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 3,990 ; MRP. Rs. 6,990 (42% Off)

Sony WI-SP510 Wireless Sports Extra Bass Headphone is available at 42% discount during Sony Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this device for Rs. 3,990 onwards during the sale.

Sony WF-XB700 Truly Wireless Extra Bass Bluetooth Earbuds/Headphone

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 6,990 ; MRP. Rs. 11,990 (41% Off)

Sony WF-XB700 Truly Wireless Extra Bass Bluetooth Earbuds/Headphone is available at 41% discount during Sony Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this device for Rs. 6,990 onwards during the sale.

Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 12,990 ; MRP. Rs. 19,990 (35% Off)

Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones is available at 35% discount during Sony Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this device for Rs. 12,990 onwards during the sale.

Sony HT-RT40 Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Tall boy Soundbar Home Theatre System

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 21,990 ; MRP. Rs. 29,990 (26% Off)

Sony HT-RT40 Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Tall boy Soundbar Home Theatre System is available at 26% discount during Sony Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this device for Rs. 21,990 onwards during the sale.

Sony SA-D40 C E12 4.1 Channel Multimedia Speaker System with Bluetooth (Black)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 8,490 ; MRP. Rs. 9,990 (15% Off)

Sony SA-D40 C E12 4.1 Channel Multimedia Speaker System with Bluetooth (Black) is available at 15% discount during Sony Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this device for Rs. 8,490 onwards during the sale.

Sony SRS-XB43 Wireless Extra Bass Bluetooth Speaker

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,990 ; MRP. Rs. 21,990 (31% Off)

Sony SRS-XB43 Wireless Extra Bass Bluetooth Speaker is available at 31% discount during Sony Independence Day Sale 2021. You can get this device for Rs. 14,990 onwards during the sale.