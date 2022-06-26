ENGLISH

    Week 25, 2022 Launch Roundup: Samsung Galaxy F13, Tecno POVA 3, POCO X4 GT, iQOO U5e, Xiaomi Book S, And More

    By
    |

    Last week, we witnessed the launch of several products by various brands. The highly rumored Poco smartphones - Poco X4 GT and Poco F4 5G went official recently. Besides these models, Xiaomi Band 7 went global and we witnessed the arrival of the Realme Techlife Watch R100.

     
    In addition to these usual products that we come across, we saw the launch of a unique product called Noise i1, a pair of smart glasses. There was also a slew of notebooks from Xiaomi, Asus, and HP.

    Having said that, here is a launch roundup of week 25 of this year. Do take a look.

    Samsung Galaxy F13

    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display
    • Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2.2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 12 with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh battery
    Tecno POVA 3

    Key Specs

    • 6.9-inch (1080 x 2460 pixels) HD+ Dot-in display with 90Hz refresh rate
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB internal storage
    • Expandable up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • HiOS based on Android 11
    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 7,000 mAh battery
    Realme C30
     

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen
    • 1.82 GHz UNISOC T612 Octa-Core 12nm processor with Mali-G57 GPU
    • 2GB / 3GB LPDDR4X RAM with 32GB UFS 2.2 storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with realme
    • 8MP rear camera
    • 5MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    POCO X4 GT

    Key Specs

    • 6.6″ FHD+ (2460 x 1080 pixels) LCD screen
    • MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5nm SoC with Mali-G610 6-core GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
    • Android 12 with MIUI 13
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 6
    • 5,080 mAh battery
    POCO F4 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • MIUI 13 based on Android 12
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500 mAh (Typical) battery
    iQOO U5e

    Key Specs

    • 6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000mAh (typical) / 4,890mAh (minimum) battery
    Xiaomi Book S 12.4″

    Key Specs

    • 12.35-inch (2560 x 1600 pixels) WQHD+ LCD touch screen
    • Up to 2.84GHz Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 7nm Compute Platform with Adreno 680 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB storage
    • Windows 11 with S mode
    • 13MP rear camera
    • 5MP front camera
    • Wi-Fi 5 (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1
    • 13.4 hours of battery life
    Noise i1 Smart glasses

    Key Specs

    • Speaker Driver
    • Bluetooth 5.1
    • Wireless Range 10m
    • BT Supported Profile
    • AAC
    • SBC
    • Compatibility
    • Android & iOS
    • Playtime
    • Up to 9 hours @ 70% volume
    • Charging Time
    • Up to 1.5 hours
    • Charging Indicator
    Realme TechLife Watch R100

    Key Specs

    • 1.32″ (360 x 360 pixels) colour touch display, up to 450 nits peak brightness, 100+ stylish Watch faces
    • 3-axis accelerometer, Heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor
    • Bluetooth 5.2 to connect to Android and iOS devices with realme Wear app
    • 100+ Sports modes including Outdoor Running and Walking with automatic tracking, Outdoor Riding, Cricket, Swimming, Yoga, Rower, Elliptical, HIIT and more
    • AI running partner mode allows users to see if they are reaching their pace goals.
    • Automated Heart Rate Measurement, Blood Oxygen (SpO2) Measurement, Sleep Monitoring, Steps, Calories, Distance, Water Reminder, Sedentary Reminder, Activity Records
    • Music Control, Camera Control, Weather Forecast, Alarm, Stopwatch, Timer, Flashlight
    • Speaker and microphone for calling over Bluetooth, Amazon Alexa voice assistant
    • Call Notification, Message Reminder
    • Water Resistant (IP68)
    • 380 mAh battery
    Daiwa 32″ HD and 43″ FHD Smart TVs

    Key Specs

    • 32-inch HD (1366×768 pixels) resolution DLED screen, 16:09 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, 400000:1 contrast ratio
    • 43-inch FullHD (1920×1080 pixels) resolution DLED screen, 16:09 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, 400000:1 contrast ratio
    • 20W speakers
    • A53 QUAD Core processor with MALI G31 MP 2 GPU
    • Cloud TV OS based on Android 9.0
    • Cloud TV Voice assistance (optional)
    • 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM
    • 2 HDMI, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, optical output
    Noise Nerve Pro

    Key Specs

    • 10mm drivers for clear audio
    • Bluetooth 5.2 to connect to devices, with support for dual pairing that lets you pair the headphones with your phone and laptop simultaneously.
    • Environmental Sound Reduction (ESR) for calls
    • Sweat and water resistant (IPX5)
    • Magnetic earbuds
    • Voice assistant support for Siri & Google Assistant and music/call controls
    • Up to 35 hours of playback, 10 min charge offers 10h playback
    Dell G15 AMD Edition with Ryzen 6000 H series CPU

    Key Specs

    • 15.6-inch FHD display with 300 nits of peak brightness
    • AMD's Ryzen 6000 H-series processors
    • up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM at 4,800MHz clock frequency
    • 512GB CL35 M.2 Gen 4 SSD
    • USB-C port, three USB-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, an RJ45 ethernet port
    • 86Whr battery
    HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2

    Key Specs

    • Bluetooth 5.2, LDAC Hi-Res codec, Simultaneous Bluetooth connection with two devices
    • Quad Magnet 11mm Dynamic drivers, 14-48 Hz frequency response
    • Triple adaptive equalizer
    • Ultra-low latency for gaming
    • Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation Technology with 3 mics, up to 47dB for different types of ear canal
    • Intelligent Dynamic ANC -Ultra Mode, Cozy Mode and General Mode
    • 6m/s Anti-wind Noise reduction
    • Dust and water-resistant (IP54)
    • 55mAh battery offers 4h (with ANC) / 6.5h (without ANC) playback, 580mAh battery
    ASUS ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet

    Key Specs

    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 - ROG Boost up to 1107.5MHz at 40W (35W+5W with Dynamic Boost)
    • MUX switch - GPU MUX switch lets the GPU communicate directly with the display, increasing performance and decreasing latency
    • Latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H Processor - 24M Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 14 cores (6 P-cores and 8 E-cores)
    • 120Hz 13.4" FHD+ (1920x1200) 16:10 IPS Type Pantone Validated Touchscreen Display
    Eufy by Anker Robovac G20 Hybrid robotic vacuum cleaner

    Key Specs

    • 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop: Mop and vacuum your home at the same time for a complete clean. RoboVac G20 Hybrid leaves nothing behind except spotless floors.
    • Efficient Cleaning: Using Dynamic Navigation, RoboVac G20 cleans in a z-shaped path for fewer missed areas and more efficiency than random-path robotic vacuums. *It divides the cleaning area into 13 ft x 13 ft (4 x 4 m) zones and cleans them one by one. Ideal for homes around 1000 sq. ft. (92 m²) in size.
    • 5× More Suction Power*: Choose between 4 suction modes and get up to 2500 Pa of suction power. Easily clean pet hair, daily messes, and more. *Compared with RoboVac 10.
    • Powerfully Quiet: At 55 dB and no louder than the hum of a microwave, RoboVac quietly cleans while you go about your day.
    • Ultra-Slim Design: Being only 2.85 inches tall, RoboVac easily glides under hard-to-reach areas like sofas, dressers, and beds.
    Xiaomi TV A2 (32″)

    Key Specs

    • 32-inch (1,366 × 768 pixels) HD ready display with 178-degree viewing angle, 16.7 million colors
    • Quad-Core Cortex A55 processor with Mali G31 MP1 GPU
    • 1.5GB RAM, 8GB storage
    • Android TV with Patchwall
    • Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 2 x HDMI (including 1 x eARC), 2 x USB, Ethernet, 3.5mm headphone jack
    • 20W speakers
    Xiaomi TV A2 (43″ / 50″ / 55″ / 58″)

    Key Specs

    • 43″ / 50″ / 55″ / 58″ (3840 × 2160 pixels) 4K display with 178-degree viewing angle, 90% DCI-P3 Color Gamut, 1.07 billion colors, MEMC, Dolby Vision
    • Quad-Core Cortex A55 processor with Mali G52 MP2 GPU
    • 2GB RAM, 16GB storage
    • Android TV 10 with Patchwall
    • Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI (including 1 x eARC), 2 x USB, Optical Digital Audio Out, Ethernet, 3.5mm headphone jack
    • 24W speaker

