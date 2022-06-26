For Quick Alerts
Week 25, 2022 Launch Roundup: Samsung Galaxy F13, Tecno POVA 3, POCO X4 GT, iQOO U5e, Xiaomi Book S, And More
Last week, we witnessed the launch of several products by various brands. The highly rumored Poco smartphones - Poco X4 GT and Poco F4 5G went official recently. Besides these models, Xiaomi Band 7 went global and we witnessed the arrival of the Realme Techlife Watch R100.
In addition to these usual products that we come across, we saw the launch of a unique product called Noise i1, a pair of smart glasses. There was also a slew of notebooks from Xiaomi, Asus, and HP.
Having said that, here is a launch roundup of week 25 of this year. Do take a look.
Samsung Galaxy F13
- 6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2.2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
- 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
Tecno POVA 3
- 6.9-inch (1080 x 2460 pixels) HD+ Dot-in display with 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB internal storage
- Expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- HiOS based on Android 11
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 7,000 mAh battery
Realme C30
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen
- 1.82 GHz UNISOC T612 Octa-Core 12nm processor with Mali-G57 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB LPDDR4X RAM with 32GB UFS 2.2 storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme
- 8MP rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
POCO X4 GT
- 6.6″ FHD+ (2460 x 1080 pixels) LCD screen
- MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5nm SoC with Mali-G610 6-core GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 6
- 5,080 mAh battery
POCO F4 5G
- 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 13 based on Android 12
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (Typical) battery
iQOO U5e
- 6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh (typical) / 4,890mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Book S 12.4″
Key Specs
- 12.35-inch (2560 x 1600 pixels) WQHD+ LCD touch screen
- Up to 2.84GHz Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 7nm Compute Platform with Adreno 680 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB storage
- Windows 11 with S mode
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- Wi-Fi 5 (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1
- 13.4 hours of battery life
Noise i1 Smart glasses
Key Specs
- Speaker Driver
- Bluetooth 5.1
- Wireless Range 10m
- BT Supported Profile
- AAC
- SBC
- Compatibility
- Android & iOS
- Playtime
- Up to 9 hours @ 70% volume
- Charging Time
- Up to 1.5 hours
- Charging Indicator
Realme TechLife Watch R100
Key Specs
- 1.32″ (360 x 360 pixels) colour touch display, up to 450 nits peak brightness, 100+ stylish Watch faces
- 3-axis accelerometer, Heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor
- Bluetooth 5.2 to connect to Android and iOS devices with realme Wear app
- 100+ Sports modes including Outdoor Running and Walking with automatic tracking, Outdoor Riding, Cricket, Swimming, Yoga, Rower, Elliptical, HIIT and more
- AI running partner mode allows users to see if they are reaching their pace goals.
- Automated Heart Rate Measurement, Blood Oxygen (SpO2) Measurement, Sleep Monitoring, Steps, Calories, Distance, Water Reminder, Sedentary Reminder, Activity Records
- Music Control, Camera Control, Weather Forecast, Alarm, Stopwatch, Timer, Flashlight
- Speaker and microphone for calling over Bluetooth, Amazon Alexa voice assistant
- Call Notification, Message Reminder
- Water Resistant (IP68)
- 380 mAh battery
Daiwa 32″ HD and 43″ FHD Smart TVs
Key Specs
- 32-inch HD (1366×768 pixels) resolution DLED screen, 16:09 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, 400000:1 contrast ratio
- 43-inch FullHD (1920×1080 pixels) resolution DLED screen, 16:09 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, 400000:1 contrast ratio
- 20W speakers
- A53 QUAD Core processor with MALI G31 MP 2 GPU
- Cloud TV OS based on Android 9.0
- Cloud TV Voice assistance (optional)
- 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM
- 2 HDMI, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, optical output
Noise Nerve Pro
Key Specs
- 10mm drivers for clear audio
- Bluetooth 5.2 to connect to devices, with support for dual pairing that lets you pair the headphones with your phone and laptop simultaneously.
- Environmental Sound Reduction (ESR) for calls
- Sweat and water resistant (IPX5)
- Magnetic earbuds
- Voice assistant support for Siri & Google Assistant and music/call controls
- Up to 35 hours of playback, 10 min charge offers 10h playback
Dell G15 AMD Edition with Ryzen 6000 H series CPU
Key Specs
- 15.6-inch FHD display with 300 nits of peak brightness
- AMD's Ryzen 6000 H-series processors
- up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM at 4,800MHz clock frequency
- 512GB CL35 M.2 Gen 4 SSD
- USB-C port, three USB-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, an RJ45 ethernet port
- 86Whr battery
HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.2, LDAC Hi-Res codec, Simultaneous Bluetooth connection with two devices
- Quad Magnet 11mm Dynamic drivers, 14-48 Hz frequency response
- Triple adaptive equalizer
- Ultra-low latency for gaming
- Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation Technology with 3 mics, up to 47dB for different types of ear canal
- Intelligent Dynamic ANC -Ultra Mode, Cozy Mode and General Mode
- 6m/s Anti-wind Noise reduction
- Dust and water-resistant (IP54)
- 55mAh battery offers 4h (with ANC) / 6.5h (without ANC) playback, 580mAh battery
ASUS ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet
Key Specs
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 - ROG Boost up to 1107.5MHz at 40W (35W+5W with Dynamic Boost)
- MUX switch - GPU MUX switch lets the GPU communicate directly with the display, increasing performance and decreasing latency
- Latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H Processor - 24M Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 14 cores (6 P-cores and 8 E-cores)
- 120Hz 13.4" FHD+ (1920x1200) 16:10 IPS Type Pantone Validated Touchscreen Display
Eufy by Anker Robovac G20 Hybrid robotic vacuum cleaner
Key Specs
- 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop: Mop and vacuum your home at the same time for a complete clean. RoboVac G20 Hybrid leaves nothing behind except spotless floors.
- Efficient Cleaning: Using Dynamic Navigation, RoboVac G20 cleans in a z-shaped path for fewer missed areas and more efficiency than random-path robotic vacuums. *It divides the cleaning area into 13 ft x 13 ft (4 x 4 m) zones and cleans them one by one. Ideal for homes around 1000 sq. ft. (92 m²) in size.
- 5× More Suction Power*: Choose between 4 suction modes and get up to 2500 Pa of suction power. Easily clean pet hair, daily messes, and more. *Compared with RoboVac 10.
- Powerfully Quiet: At 55 dB and no louder than the hum of a microwave, RoboVac quietly cleans while you go about your day.
- Ultra-Slim Design: Being only 2.85 inches tall, RoboVac easily glides under hard-to-reach areas like sofas, dressers, and beds.
Xiaomi TV A2 (32″)
Key Specs
- 32-inch (1,366 × 768 pixels) HD ready display with 178-degree viewing angle, 16.7 million colors
- Quad-Core Cortex A55 processor with Mali G31 MP1 GPU
- 1.5GB RAM, 8GB storage
- Android TV with Patchwall
- Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 2 x HDMI (including 1 x eARC), 2 x USB, Ethernet, 3.5mm headphone jack
- 20W speakers
Xiaomi TV A2 (43″ / 50″ / 55″ / 58″)
Key Specs
- 43″ / 50″ / 55″ / 58″ (3840 × 2160 pixels) 4K display with 178-degree viewing angle, 90% DCI-P3 Color Gamut, 1.07 billion colors, MEMC, Dolby Vision
- Quad-Core Cortex A55 processor with Mali G52 MP2 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB storage
- Android TV 10 with Patchwall
- Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI (including 1 x eARC), 2 x USB, Optical Digital Audio Out, Ethernet, 3.5mm headphone jack
- 24W speaker
