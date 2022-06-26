Week 25, 2022 Launch Roundup: Samsung Galaxy F13, Tecno POVA 3, POCO X4 GT, iQOO U5e, Xiaomi Book S, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Last week, we witnessed the launch of several products by various brands. The highly rumored Poco smartphones - Poco X4 GT and Poco F4 5G went official recently. Besides these models, Xiaomi Band 7 went global and we witnessed the arrival of the Realme Techlife Watch R100.

In addition to these usual products that we come across, we saw the launch of a unique product called Noise i1, a pair of smart glasses. There was also a slew of notebooks from Xiaomi, Asus, and HP.

Having said that, here is a launch roundup of week 25 of this year. Do take a look.

Samsung Galaxy F13 Key Specs

6.6-inch (2408×1080 pixels) FHD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2.2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 12 with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Tecno POVA 3 Key Specs 6.9-inch (1080 x 2460 pixels) HD+ Dot-in display with 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB internal storage

Expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

HiOS based on Android 11

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

7,000 mAh battery Realme C30 Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen

1.82 GHz UNISOC T612 Octa-Core 12nm processor with Mali-G57 GPU

2GB / 3GB LPDDR4X RAM with 32GB UFS 2.2 storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme

8MP rear camera

5MP front camera

4G VoLTE, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery POCO X4 GT Key Specs

6.6″ FHD+ (2460 x 1080 pixels) LCD screen

MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5nm SoC with Mali-G610 6-core GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Android 12 with MIUI 13

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 6

5,080 mAh battery POCO F4 5G Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 display

Octa Core Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 13 based on Android 12

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (Typical) battery iQOO U5e Key Specs

6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean

Dual SIM

13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh (typical) / 4,890mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Book S 12.4″ Key Specs 12.35-inch (2560 x 1600 pixels) WQHD+ LCD touch screen

Up to 2.84GHz Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 7nm Compute Platform with Adreno 680 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB storage

Windows 11 with S mode

13MP rear camera

5MP front camera

Wi-Fi 5 (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1

13.4 hours of battery life Noise i1 Smart glasses Key Specs Speaker Driver

Bluetooth 5.1

Wireless Range 10m

BT Supported Profile

AAC

SBC

Compatibility

Android & iOS

Playtime

Up to 9 hours @ 70% volume

Charging Time

Up to 1.5 hours

Charging Indicator Realme TechLife Watch R100 Key Specs 1.32″ (360 x 360 pixels) colour touch display, up to 450 nits peak brightness, 100+ stylish Watch faces

3-axis accelerometer, Heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor

Bluetooth 5.2 to connect to Android and iOS devices with realme Wear app

100+ Sports modes including Outdoor Running and Walking with automatic tracking, Outdoor Riding, Cricket, Swimming, Yoga, Rower, Elliptical, HIIT and more

AI running partner mode allows users to see if they are reaching their pace goals.

Automated Heart Rate Measurement, Blood Oxygen (SpO2) Measurement, Sleep Monitoring, Steps, Calories, Distance, Water Reminder, Sedentary Reminder, Activity Records

Music Control, Camera Control, Weather Forecast, Alarm, Stopwatch, Timer, Flashlight

Speaker and microphone for calling over Bluetooth, Amazon Alexa voice assistant

Call Notification, Message Reminder

Water Resistant (IP68)

380 mAh battery Daiwa 32″ HD and 43″ FHD Smart TVs Key Specs 32-inch HD (1366×768 pixels) resolution DLED screen, 16:09 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, 400000:1 contrast ratio

43-inch FullHD (1920×1080 pixels) resolution DLED screen, 16:09 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, 400000:1 contrast ratio

20W speakers

A53 QUAD Core processor with MALI G31 MP 2 GPU

Cloud TV OS based on Android 9.0

Cloud TV Voice assistance (optional)

1GB RAM and 8GB ROM

2 HDMI, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, optical output Noise Nerve Pro Key Specs 10mm drivers for clear audio

Bluetooth 5.2 to connect to devices, with support for dual pairing that lets you pair the headphones with your phone and laptop simultaneously.

Environmental Sound Reduction (ESR) for calls

Sweat and water resistant (IPX5)

Magnetic earbuds

Voice assistant support for Siri & Google Assistant and music/call controls

Up to 35 hours of playback, 10 min charge offers 10h playback Dell G15 AMD Edition with Ryzen 6000 H series CPU Key Specs 15.6-inch FHD display with 300 nits of peak brightness

AMD's Ryzen 6000 H-series processors

up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM at 4,800MHz clock frequency

512GB CL35 M.2 Gen 4 SSD

USB-C port, three USB-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, an RJ45 ethernet port

86Whr battery HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 Key Specs Bluetooth 5.2, LDAC Hi-Res codec, Simultaneous Bluetooth connection with two devices

Quad Magnet 11mm Dynamic drivers, 14-48 Hz frequency response

Triple adaptive equalizer

Ultra-low latency for gaming

Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation Technology with 3 mics, up to 47dB for different types of ear canal

Intelligent Dynamic ANC -Ultra Mode, Cozy Mode and General Mode

6m/s Anti-wind Noise reduction

Dust and water-resistant (IP54)

55mAh battery offers 4h (with ANC) / 6.5h (without ANC) playback, 580mAh battery ASUS ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet Key Specs NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 - ROG Boost up to 1107.5MHz at 40W (35W+5W with Dynamic Boost)

MUX switch - GPU MUX switch lets the GPU communicate directly with the display, increasing performance and decreasing latency

Latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H Processor - 24M Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 14 cores (6 P-cores and 8 E-cores)

120Hz 13.4" FHD+ (1920x1200) 16:10 IPS Type Pantone Validated Touchscreen Display Eufy by Anker Robovac G20 Hybrid robotic vacuum cleaner Key Specs 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop: Mop and vacuum your home at the same time for a complete clean. RoboVac G20 Hybrid leaves nothing behind except spotless floors.

Efficient Cleaning: Using Dynamic Navigation, RoboVac G20 cleans in a z-shaped path for fewer missed areas and more efficiency than random-path robotic vacuums. *It divides the cleaning area into 13 ft x 13 ft (4 x 4 m) zones and cleans them one by one. Ideal for homes around 1000 sq. ft. (92 m²) in size.

5× More Suction Power*: Choose between 4 suction modes and get up to 2500 Pa of suction power. Easily clean pet hair, daily messes, and more. *Compared with RoboVac 10.

Powerfully Quiet: At 55 dB and no louder than the hum of a microwave, RoboVac quietly cleans while you go about your day.

Ultra-Slim Design: Being only 2.85 inches tall, RoboVac easily glides under hard-to-reach areas like sofas, dressers, and beds. Xiaomi TV A2 (32″) Key Specs 32-inch (1,366 × 768 pixels) HD ready display with 178-degree viewing angle, 16.7 million colors

Quad-Core Cortex A55 processor with Mali G31 MP1 GPU

1.5GB RAM, 8GB storage

Android TV with Patchwall

Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 2 x HDMI (including 1 x eARC), 2 x USB, Ethernet, 3.5mm headphone jack

20W speakers Xiaomi TV A2 (43″ / 50″ / 55″ / 58″) Key Specs 43″ / 50″ / 55″ / 58″ (3840 × 2160 pixels) 4K display with 178-degree viewing angle, 90% DCI-P3 Color Gamut, 1.07 billion colors, MEMC, Dolby Vision

Quad-Core Cortex A55 processor with Mali G52 MP2 GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB storage

Android TV 10 with Patchwall

Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI (including 1 x eARC), 2 x USB, Optical Digital Audio Out, Ethernet, 3.5mm headphone jack

24W speaker

