Week 31 2019, Launch Roundup: HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019, Vivo Z5, Black Shark 2 Pro And More

Week 31 is about to finish and during this tenure, we'v seen several new smartphones along with a few gadgets , coming from different brands. We've listed below of some of them. Here, you will see a couple of new phones that come with improved multimedia features. You'll find a few smart wireless mobile chargers, featuring LED lamp and alarm clock.

The list also has a hybrid mirrorless camera that records 4K video in addition to the full-HD videos. You can buy a few laptops from Lenovo which are powered by the 8th generation Core Intel i3/i5 processors, and come pre-loaded with Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity.

The list also has some wireless headphones from Jaybird Vista which are sweat proof and come with up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge.

HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 launched in India for Rs. 15,990 Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB/128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9(Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16-megapixel primary sensor + 8MP + 2MP rear camera

16MP pop-up front camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Noise ColorFIT 2 smart fitness band launched for Rs. 1,999 Key Specs

0.96-inch LCD color screen

Bluetooth 4.0, compatible with iPhones running iOS 8.0 and above and Android phones running Android 4.4

Optical heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, step tracker, fitness tracker and menstrual cycle (periods) tracker for women

Smart notifications for incoming calls, messages, WhatsApp, Facebook and more

14 different sports mode, add 3 at a time to your ColorFit 2 to track waking, yoga, running and more

Water-resistant (IP68) for up to 1.5m deep and up to 30 minutes

Weight: 23.5g

90mAh battery Toreto BOOM portable speaker launched for Rs. 1,799 Key Specs

Unbelievable sound: 10W of pure audio power with enhanced bass Monstrous from dual neodymium drivers. An advanced digital signal processor ensures pounding bass and zero distortion at any volume.

Advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology, Upto 5 hrs of continuous playtime with a powerful 1500 mAh battery lets you enjoy music without worrying to charge your speakers time & again

Outdoor-proof: protection safeguards against rain, dust, snow, and spills. Get incredible sound at home, in the yard, or anywhere else imaginable.

Intense bass: exclusive bass up technology and a patented spiral bass port boost low-end frequencies to make the beats hit even harder. Panasonic Lumix G95 4K hybrid mirrorless camera launched in India Key Specs

20.3MP Digital Live MOS Sensor

4K video at 30fps, 60fps, 90fps and 120fps

4K Photo from 30fps video and saved as 8MP high-res image

5-axis image stabilization

9 fps (AFS) / 6 fps (AFC) speed burst shooting

New image engine

Rugged body

Built-in microphone port

Integrated Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2

SUB power supply / USB power charging

Dual-kit: 14-140mm, F3.5-5.6 and 12-60mm, F3.5- 5.6 Portronics Freedom 4 smart wireless mobile charger with Alarm clock and LED lamp launched Key Specs

For: Charge All Qi Enabled Devices like as iPhone 8/8Plus/X, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, S8, S8 Plus, S7, S7Edge, S9 / S9+ / S8 / S8+/ S7 / S7 edge / S6 edge+, and Note 5 and all other Qi enabled devices.

Indicator Present

Color: White

Input Current: 2 A Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Key Specs

10.5-inch (2560×1600 pixel) WQXGA Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB RAM with 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with One UI 1.5

13MP rear camera, 5MP 123-degree ultra-wide secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

Optical In-display fingerprint scanner, Accelerometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, RGB Light Sensor

4 speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos

S Pen with Bluetooth, 0.35mAh battery

4G LTE (optional)

7,040mAh battery with Fast Charging Vivo Z5 Key Specs

6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 aspect ratio Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen, 103% NTSC Color Gamut, 60000:1 contrast ratio

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB storage and 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth sensing camera

32MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4420mAh (minimum) battery Lenovo IdeaPad S145 Key Specs

Processor: 8th generation core intel i3-8145u processor, 2.1 ghz base speed, 3.9 ghz max speed, 2 cores, 4mb smart cache

Operating system: this is a dos based laptop. requires separate purchase and installation of operating system software (like windows), not included in the box, refer to lenovo website for drivers. supported operating systems: windows 10

Display: 15.6-inch screen with (1920x1080) full hd display , anti glare technology

Memory and storage: 8 gb ram , storage 1 tb hdd

Design and battery: thin and light laptop, 180 degree hinge, laptop weight 1.85kg , battery life: upto 5.5 hours as per mobilemark 2014

This genuine lenovo laptop comes with 1 year onsite domestic warranty from lenovo covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage for more details, see warranty section

Pre-installed software: none , inside the box: laptop, charged, user manual Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Key Specs

15 inch FHD (1920 x 1080), IPS, antiglare, 300 nits, 72% NTSC

Intel Core i7-8565U; 8GB memory; 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD

Intel UHD Graphics 615

Windows 10 Home; 802.11AC; Platinum Grey

Brand: Lenovo

imported Lenovo IdeaPad S540 Key Specs

Windows 10 Home

Up to 8th Gen Intel® Core TM i7

i7 Up to 12 GB DDR4

Long battery life Lenovo Yoga A940 AIO Key Specs

27-inch 4K UHD touchscreen

Intel i7 8th Gen

16GB memory/1TB HDD + 256GB SSD

Includes pen, mouse, and keyboard Jaybird VISTA Totally Wireless Headphones announced Key Specs

EARTH-PROOF: Fully waterproof and sweatproof IPX7 construction ensures Vista can withstand any workout or weather conditions.

ALWAYS READY: Vista gives you 6 hours of audio on a full charge, plus 10 more in the charging case for 16 hours of total charge and 32 hours if using one bud alone. A quick 5-minute quick charge offering an hour of playtime.

CONNECTED: Vista's cutting-edge JBS1 wireless technology ensures crystal-clear, zero-lag stereo sound for music and calls, and a reliable connection that pairs easily with your phone, every time.

GO LIGHT: Vista's earbuds are among the smallest and lightest on the market meaning that you'll literally forget you're wearing them.

LOCKED IN: Three sizes of interchangeable ear gels ensure a secure, ultra-comfortable fit that feels weightless in your ears during intense activity.

FIND YOUR FLOW: The Jaybird app gives you infinite EQ control over Vista's highly efficient 6mm drivers for an unmatched custom audio experience.

STASH IT: The compact, low-profile case makes carrying and charging Vista effortless.

FIND MY BUDS: Keep track of your wireless earbuds through the Jaybird app. Beyerdynamic LAGOON ANC headphone Key Specs

With Mic:Yes

Connector type: 3.5 mm

Bluetooth version: 4.2

Wireless range: 10 m

Charging time: 3 hrs Black Shark 2 Pro Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 display with 108.9% DCI - P3 color gamut, 430 nits brightness

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0) internal storage

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 12MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

