Week 31 2019, Launch Roundup: HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019, Vivo Z5, Black Shark 2 Pro And More
Week 31 is about to finish and during this tenure, we'v seen several new smartphones along with a few gadgets , coming from different brands. We've listed below of some of them. Here, you will see a couple of new phones that come with improved multimedia features. You'll find a few smart wireless mobile chargers, featuring LED lamp and alarm clock.
The list also has a hybrid mirrorless camera that records 4K video in addition to the full-HD videos. You can buy a few laptops from Lenovo which are powered by the 8th generation Core Intel i3/i5 processors, and come pre-loaded with Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity.
The list also has some wireless headphones from Jaybird Vista which are sweat proof and come with up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge.
HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 launched in India for Rs. 15,990
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB/128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9(Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16-megapixel primary sensor + 8MP + 2MP rear camera
- 16MP pop-up front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Noise ColorFIT 2 smart fitness band launched for Rs. 1,999
Key Specs
- 0.96-inch LCD color screen
- Bluetooth 4.0, compatible with iPhones running iOS 8.0 and above and Android phones running Android 4.4
- Optical heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, step tracker, fitness tracker and menstrual cycle (periods) tracker for women
- Smart notifications for incoming calls, messages, WhatsApp, Facebook and more
- 14 different sports mode, add 3 at a time to your ColorFit 2 to track waking, yoga, running and more
- Water-resistant (IP68) for up to 1.5m deep and up to 30 minutes
- Weight: 23.5g
- 90mAh battery
Toreto BOOM portable speaker launched for Rs. 1,799
Key Specs
- Unbelievable sound: 10W of pure audio power with enhanced bass Monstrous from dual neodymium drivers. An advanced digital signal processor ensures pounding bass and zero distortion at any volume.
- Advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology, Upto 5 hrs of continuous playtime with a powerful 1500 mAh battery lets you enjoy music without worrying to charge your speakers time & again
- Outdoor-proof: protection safeguards against rain, dust, snow, and spills. Get incredible sound at home, in the yard, or anywhere else imaginable.
- Intense bass: exclusive bass up technology and a patented spiral bass port boost low-end frequencies to make the beats hit even harder.
Panasonic Lumix G95 4K hybrid mirrorless camera launched in India
Key Specs
- 20.3MP Digital Live MOS Sensor
- 4K video at 30fps, 60fps, 90fps and 120fps
- 4K Photo from 30fps video and saved as 8MP high-res image
- 5-axis image stabilization
- 9 fps (AFS) / 6 fps (AFC) speed burst shooting
- New image engine
- Rugged body
- Built-in microphone port
- Integrated Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
- SUB power supply / USB power charging
- Dual-kit: 14-140mm, F3.5-5.6 and 12-60mm, F3.5- 5.6
Portronics Freedom 4 smart wireless mobile charger with Alarm clock and LED lamp launched
Key Specs
- For: Charge All Qi Enabled Devices like as iPhone 8/8Plus/X, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, S8, S8 Plus, S7, S7Edge, S9 / S9+ / S8 / S8+/ S7 / S7 edge / S6 edge+, and Note 5 and all other Qi enabled devices.
- Indicator Present
- Color: White
- Input Current: 2 A
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Key Specs
- 10.5-inch (2560×1600 pixel) WQXGA Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB RAM with 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with One UI 1.5
- 13MP rear camera, 5MP 123-degree ultra-wide secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Optical In-display fingerprint scanner, Accelerometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, RGB Light Sensor
- 4 speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos
- S Pen with Bluetooth, 0.35mAh battery
- 4G LTE (optional)
- 7,040mAh battery with Fast Charging
Vivo Z5
- 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 aspect ratio Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen, 103% NTSC Color Gamut, 60000:1 contrast ratio
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB storage and 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth sensing camera
- 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4420mAh (minimum) battery
Lenovo IdeaPad S145
Key Specs
- Processor: 8th generation core intel i3-8145u processor, 2.1 ghz base speed, 3.9 ghz max speed, 2 cores, 4mb smart cache
- Operating system: this is a dos based laptop. requires separate purchase and installation of operating system software (like windows), not included in the box, refer to lenovo website for drivers. supported operating systems: windows 10
- Display: 15.6-inch screen with (1920x1080) full hd display , anti glare technology
- Memory and storage: 8 gb ram , storage 1 tb hdd
- Design and battery: thin and light laptop, 180 degree hinge, laptop weight 1.85kg , battery life: upto 5.5 hours as per mobilemark 2014
- This genuine lenovo laptop comes with 1 year onsite domestic warranty from lenovo covering manufacturing defects and not covering physical damage for more details, see warranty section
- Pre-installed software: none , inside the box: laptop, charged, user manual
Lenovo IdeaPad S340
Key Specs
- 15 inch FHD (1920 x 1080), IPS, antiglare, 300 nits, 72% NTSC
- Intel Core i7-8565U; 8GB memory; 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD
- Intel UHD Graphics 615
- Windows 10 Home; 802.11AC; Platinum Grey
- Brand: Lenovo
- imported
Lenovo IdeaPad S540
Key Specs
- Windows 10 Home
- Up to 8th Gen Intel® CoreTM i7
- Up to 12 GB DDR4
- Long battery life
Lenovo Yoga A940 AIO
Key Specs
- 27-inch 4K UHD touchscreen
- Intel i7 8th Gen
- 16GB memory/1TB HDD + 256GB SSD
- Includes pen, mouse, and keyboard
Jaybird VISTA Totally Wireless Headphones announced
Key Specs
- EARTH-PROOF: Fully waterproof and sweatproof IPX7 construction ensures Vista can withstand any workout or weather conditions.
- ALWAYS READY: Vista gives you 6 hours of audio on a full charge, plus 10 more in the charging case for 16 hours of total charge and 32 hours if using one bud alone. A quick 5-minute quick charge offering an hour of playtime.
- CONNECTED: Vista's cutting-edge JBS1 wireless technology ensures crystal-clear, zero-lag stereo sound for music and calls, and a reliable connection that pairs easily with your phone, every time.
- GO LIGHT: Vista's earbuds are among the smallest and lightest on the market meaning that you'll literally forget you're wearing them.
- LOCKED IN: Three sizes of interchangeable ear gels ensure a secure, ultra-comfortable fit that feels weightless in your ears during intense activity.
- FIND YOUR FLOW: The Jaybird app gives you infinite EQ control over Vista's highly efficient 6mm drivers for an unmatched custom audio experience.
- STASH IT: The compact, low-profile case makes carrying and charging Vista effortless.
- FIND MY BUDS: Keep track of your wireless earbuds through the Jaybird app.
Beyerdynamic LAGOON ANC headphone
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Connector type: 3.5 mm
- Bluetooth version: 4.2
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Charging time: 3 hrs
Black Shark 2 Pro
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 display with 108.9% DCI - P3 color gamut, 430 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0) internal storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
