Just In
Don't Miss
- Sports IPL 2020: Will never go down without a fight: Gayle shares a picture of himself on a hospital bed
- News Hathras gangrape case: CBI registers FIR, begins investigation
- Movies Prabhas Wishes Amitabh Bachchan On His Birthday; Soon To Be Seen Sharing Space In Their Space
- Lifestyle Big Boss 14: The Minimalist In You Is Going To Love Hina Khan’s Neon Eyeliner Looks
- Finance 7% Interest On Yes Bank Deposits; Is It Safe To Invest Now?
- Education DU Cut-off 2020: Check College-wise Delhi University 1st Cut-off 2020
- Automobiles Top Bike News Of The Week: Important Highlights From Last Week In Two-Wheeler Segment
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Pondicherry In October
Week 41, 2020 Launch Roundup: Google Pixel 4a, Samsung Galaxy F41, Realme 7i , POCO C3 And More
We are coming across the launch of new electronics products almost every day. Be it smartphones, headphones, wearables, smart gadgets, or any other product. There are numerous launches that are taking place consistently in the market to meet the technological needs of users.
Likewise, the week 41 of this year also witnessed the launch of a slew of products. There are numerous launches and announcements across product categories such as smartphones, wearables, and speakers among others.
Some of the notable launches that took place during the week 41 of 2020 include the Realme 7i, Google Pixel 4a, Google Nest Audio, Samsung Galaxy F41, Galaxy A21s, Realme port bank and much more. Take a look at the launches that happened this week from here.
Google Nest Audio smart speaker launched
Key Specs
- 3 far-field microphones with a physical microphone mute switch
- there are touch controls for adjusting the volume
- It is powered by a 1.8GHz Quad-Core Cortex-A53 processor
- a High-performance ML hardware engine
- supports Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz)
- Bluetooth 5.0, and has built-in Chromecast
Google Pixel 4a
- 5.81-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) FHD+ OLED 18.5:9 display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU, Titan M security chip
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 10
- 12.2MP rear camera + 8MP front camera
- Dual SIM (Single Nano SIM + eSIM)
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3140mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy F41
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420 nits brightness
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera, 8MP 123° ultra-wide camera, 5MP depth sensor
- 32MP front camera
- Rear-mounted Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A21s
- 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-O display
- Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- 48MP (f/2.0 primary) + 8MP (f/2.2 ultra-wide) + 2MP (f/ 2.4 depth) + 2MP (f/2.4 macro)
- 13MP (f/2.2) front camera
- Rear Fingerprint sensor, Face Recognition
- 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh (typical) battery
HONOR Watch ES
Key Specs
- 1.64-inch (456×280 pixels) HD 2.5D AMOLED touch display, 326
- PPI
- Bluetooth 5.0 that connects to Android 5.0 and above iOS 9.0 devices
- 5ATM Water-resistant up to 50 meters
- 6-axis IMU sensor (Accelerometer sensor, Gyroscope sensor), Optical heart rate sensor, Capacitive sensor, Ambient light sensor
- HUAWEI TruSeen 4.0 heart rate monitoring, HUAWEI TruSleep 2.0 sleep tracking, HUAWEI TruRelax stress tracking, 95 workout modes
- Up to 10 days of battery life
HONOR Watch GS Pro
Key Specs
- 1.39-inch ( 454 x 454 pixels) AMOLED touch display
- HUAWEI Kirin A1 chip
- Bluetooth 5.1 that connects to Android and above iOS devices, GPS and GLONASS
- 4GB built-in storage for about 500 songs
- 5ATM Water-resistant up to 50 meters
- Integrated microphone and speaker, Bluetooth calling
- Heart rate tracking with TruSeen 3.5, TruSleep 2.0 sleep monitoring, SpO2 monitor to track your blood oxygen saturation level
- Track and control daily activities, including step count, calories burned, and more. Automatically detect and record your workout with voice broadcasts and real-time alerts during six different workouts.
- Supports over 100 training modes including hiking, mountaineering, open water swimming, pool swimming, free training, triathlon, indoor and outdoor running, indoor and outdoor cycling, mountaineering, elliptical, rower, trail running, skiing and many more
- MIL-STD 810G Compliance
- 455mAh battery with up to 25 days of battery life
Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.5 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
Realme 20000mAh Power Bank 2
Key Specs
- 20000mAh (typical) lithium-polymer battery
- Triple output 2 x USB Type-A and USB Type-C
- 18W (5V-3A/9V-2A/12V-1.5A) two-way fast charging via USB Type-C
- USB Type-A Output (5V-3A/9V-2A/12V-1.5A)
- 14 layers of protection including current, over-power, short circuit, over charger or discharge and more
Realme Buds Wireless Pro
Key Specs
- 13.6mm Bass Boost Driver along with an advanced Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB) composite bass enhancement algorithm makes the bass deeper and richer
- Bluetooth 5.0, Sony LDAC Hi-Res Audio codec, Magnetic Instant Connect & Google Fast Pair
- Customized S1 high-performance noise cancellation chip, two microphones for active noise cancellation with a maximum noise reduction of 35dB.
- ENC ambient noise cancellation algorithm removes as much ambient noise as possible during calls
- Transparency mode enables users to listen to the ambient sounds in one click without taking off the headphones.
- 119ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode can be activated with a long press on the noise cancellation button
- Water resistant (IPX4)
- realme Link app lets you customize functions like turning on the active noise cancellation, switching bass boost+, getting system updates, and more.
- 160mAh battery
Realme Buds Air Pro
Key Specs
- Trendy cobble design, weighs only 5g, and comes with a soft and skin-friendly silicone ear cap
- 10mm Bass Boost Driver along with an advanced Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB) composite bass enhancement algorithm
- Bluetooth 5.0, AAC audio codec, Open-up Auto Connection & Google Fast Pair
- Smart Wear Detection, and Intelligent Touch Controls & Voice Assistant. Splash-resistant
- Customized S1 high-performance noise cancellation chip, two microphones for active noise cancellation with a maximum noise reduction of 35dB.
- Transparency mode enables users to listen to the ambient sounds in one click without taking off the headphones.
- The dual microphones form a powerful noise reduction system supported by the ENC noise canceling algorithm, which significantly reduces surrounding noise during a call
- 94ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode, reduced by as much as 51%
- realme Link app lets you customize functions like turning on the active noise cancellation, switching bass boost+, getting system updates, and more.
- Water resistant (IPX4)
- 6 hours with ANC off and 5h with ANC ON, 486mAh battery offers 25h total battery life
Realme Smart Cam 360°
Key Specs
- 1080p FHD video recording with supports wide dynamic range, 3D noise-cancelling algorithm
- Mechanical gimbal for 360° panoramic vision
- Infrared night vision
- AI motion detection, real-time alert, two-way voice talk
- Physical cover for privacy
- microSD expansion up to 128GB, AES/TLS 1.2 encryption
Realme Smart TV SLED 4K 55″ launched
Key Specs
- 55-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K display with up to 108% NTSC color gamut, 1.07 Billion colours, 178-degree viewing angle, HDR 10, Chorma Boost Picture Engine
- 7 display modes: Standard, Vivid, Sport, Movie, Game, Energy Saving
- 1.2GHz Quad-Core Cortex A53 MediaTek processor with Mali-470 MP3 GPU
- Android TV 9.0 with Chromecast Built-in, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Live channel
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), 2 x USB, SPDIF, DVB-T2, Ethernet
- Supports H.264, H.263, MPEG1/2/4, etc.
- 24W speakers + tweeter, Dolby Audio MS12B
Realme 7i
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate,Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.1 storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices, Dual Pairing Multipoint Connection
- Dual microphones for Environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for calls
- 9.2mm drivers with Deep Bass
- 21.2 grams lightweight design
- Magnetic earbuds, anti-wax ear tips
- Voice Assistance and Multifunction Button to answer/reject calls, switch to phone during calls and switch between two calls
- Splash- and Sweat-proof (IPX4)
- 120mAh battery
Redmi Buds 2C
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, connects to the phone immediately when you remove from the case
- 7.2mm dynamic driver unit
- Touch controls for music playback and launch voice assistant (Siri / Alexa / Google Assistant)
- DSP Environmental Noise Cancellation
- Dimensions Headphones: 26.7×16.4×21.6mm; Weight: 4.1g (Each)
- Dimensions Case: 62×40×27.2mm; Weight: 35.4g
- Water resistant (IPX4)
- 3 sets of silicone ear tips
- 43mAh battery And 300mAh battery
Nokia 32-inch HD / 43-inch Full HD Smart TV
Key Specs
- 32-inch ( 1366 x 768 pixels) HD / 43-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with 178-degree viewing angle, 325 nits brightness, 3000:1 (Static) contrast ratio, Micro Dimming, Max Brite
- Quad-core Cortex A53 processor with Mali 470 MP4 GPU
- 1.5GB RAM, 8GB storage
- Android TV 9.0
- Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3x HDMI (2 x HDMI in 43″ FHD model), 2 x USB, Ethernet
- 39W Speakers (24 W QuatroX speakers, along with 15 W tweeters), Sound by Onkyo, Dolby Audio
Nokia 43-inch 4K Smart TV
Key Specs
- 43-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K display with 178-degree viewing angle, 350 nits brightness, 3000:1 (Static) contrast ratio, Micro Dimming, Max Brite
- Quad-core Cortex A55 processor, Mali 470 MP4 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB storage
- Android TV 9.0
- Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3x HDMI, 2 x USB, Ethernet
- 39W Speakers (24 W QuatroX speakers, along with 15 W tweeters), Sound by Onkyo, Dolby Audio
Nokia 50 / 55 / 65-inch 4K Smart TV
Key Specs
- 50-inch / 55-inch / 65-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K display with 178-degree viewing angle, 380 (50) 420 (55) 450 (65) nits brightness, 5000:1 (Static) contrast ratio, Micro Dimming, Max Brite
- Quad-core Cortex A55 processor, Mali 470 MP4 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB storage
- Android TV 9.0
- Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3x HDMI, 2 x USB, Ethernet
- 48W Speakers (30 W QuatroX speakers, along with 18 W tweeters), Sound by Onkyo, Dolby Audio
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
- 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, 407 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
- 8GB RAM (LPDDR5), 128GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) with 25W fast charging
POCO C3
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
ASUS ROG Phone 3
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 144Hz OLED 10-bit HDR 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- 3.1 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 10 with ROG UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP rear camera + 13MP 125˚ ultra-wide camera + 5MP Rear Camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh (typical) / 5800mAh (minimum) battery
Motorola Razr 5G
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2142 x 876 pixels) HD+ 21:9 Cinemavision foldable pOLED screen, external 2.7-inch (600 x 800 pixels) SD 4:3 gOLED screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 256GB storage
- Android 10
- Dual SIM (1 Nano SIM + 1 eSIM)
- 48MP rear camera with LED flash, OIS, laser autofocus, f/1.7 aperture
- 20MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A42 5G
- 6.6-inch HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 570 CPUs) Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.1
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
46,470
-
92,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
18,745
-
39,999
-
24,999
-
21,990
-
61,990
-
10,497
-
69,880
-
7,999
-
9,890
-
18,990
-
10,999
-
35,999
-
47,500
-
15,700
-
9,999
-
16,999
-
15,999
-
18,999
-
24,030
-
36,999
-
7,600
-
35,450
-
19,999