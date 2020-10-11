Week 41, 2020 Launch Roundup: Google Pixel 4a, Samsung Galaxy F41, Realme 7i , POCO C3 And More

Likewise, the week 41 of this year also witnessed the launch of a slew of products. There are numerous launches and announcements across product categories such as smartphones, wearables, and speakers among others.

Some of the notable launches that took place during the week 41 of 2020 include the Realme 7i, Google Pixel 4a, Google Nest Audio, Samsung Galaxy F41, Galaxy A21s, Realme port bank and much more. Take a look at the launches that happened this week from here.

Google Nest Audio smart speaker launched

Key Specs

3 far-field microphones with a physical microphone mute switch

there are touch controls for adjusting the volume

It is powered by a 1.8GHz Quad-Core Cortex-A53 processor

a High-performance ML hardware engine

supports Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz)

Bluetooth 5.0, and has built-in Chromecast

Google Pixel 4a

Key Specs



5.81-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) FHD+ OLED 18.5:9 display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU, Titan M security chip

6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 10

12.2MP rear camera + 8MP front camera

Dual SIM (Single Nano SIM + eSIM)

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3140mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy F41

Key Specs



6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420 nits brightness

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera, 8MP 123° ultra-wide camera, 5MP depth sensor

32MP front camera

Rear-mounted Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A21s

Key Specs



6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-O display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

48MP (f/2.0 primary) + 8MP (f/2.2 ultra-wide) + 2MP (f/ 2.4 depth) + 2MP (f/2.4 macro)

13MP (f/2.2) front camera

Rear Fingerprint sensor, Face Recognition

4G VoLTE

5,000mAh (typical) battery

HONOR Watch ES

Key Specs

1.64-inch (456×280 pixels) HD 2.5D AMOLED touch display, 326

PPI

Bluetooth 5.0 that connects to Android 5.0 and above iOS 9.0 devices

5ATM Water-resistant up to 50 meters

6-axis IMU sensor (Accelerometer sensor, Gyroscope sensor), Optical heart rate sensor, Capacitive sensor, Ambient light sensor

HUAWEI TruSeen 4.0 heart rate monitoring, HUAWEI TruSleep 2.0 sleep tracking, HUAWEI TruRelax stress tracking, 95 workout modes

Up to 10 days of battery life

HONOR Watch GS Pro

Key Specs

1.39-inch ( 454 x 454 pixels) AMOLED touch display

HUAWEI Kirin A1 chip

Bluetooth 5.1 that connects to Android and above iOS devices, GPS and GLONASS

4GB built-in storage for about 500 songs

5ATM Water-resistant up to 50 meters

Integrated microphone and speaker, Bluetooth calling

Heart rate tracking with TruSeen 3.5, TruSleep 2.0 sleep monitoring, SpO2 monitor to track your blood oxygen saturation level

Track and control daily activities, including step count, calories burned, and more. Automatically detect and record your workout with voice broadcasts and real-time alerts during six different workouts.

Supports over 100 training modes including hiking, mountaineering, open water swimming, pool swimming, free training, triathlon, indoor and outdoor running, indoor and outdoor cycling, mountaineering, elliptical, rower, trail running, skiing and many more

MIL-STD 810G Compliance

455mAh battery with up to 25 days of battery life

Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera with f/2.5 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery

Realme 20000mAh Power Bank 2

Key Specs

20000mAh (typical) lithium-polymer battery

Triple output 2 x USB Type-A and USB Type-C

18W (5V-3A/9V-2A/12V-1.5A) two-way fast charging via USB Type-C

USB Type-A Output (5V-3A/9V-2A/12V-1.5A)

14 layers of protection including current, over-power, short circuit, over charger or discharge and more

Realme Buds Wireless Pro

Key Specs

13.6mm Bass Boost Driver along with an advanced Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB) composite bass enhancement algorithm makes the bass deeper and richer

Bluetooth 5.0, Sony LDAC Hi-Res Audio codec, Magnetic Instant Connect & Google Fast Pair

Customized S1 high-performance noise cancellation chip, two microphones for active noise cancellation with a maximum noise reduction of 35dB.

ENC ambient noise cancellation algorithm removes as much ambient noise as possible during calls

Transparency mode enables users to listen to the ambient sounds in one click without taking off the headphones.

119ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode can be activated with a long press on the noise cancellation button

Water resistant (IPX4)

realme Link app lets you customize functions like turning on the active noise cancellation, switching bass boost+, getting system updates, and more.

160mAh battery

Realme Buds Air Pro

Key Specs

Trendy cobble design, weighs only 5g, and comes with a soft and skin-friendly silicone ear cap

10mm Bass Boost Driver along with an advanced Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB) composite bass enhancement algorithm

Bluetooth 5.0, AAC audio codec, Open-up Auto Connection & Google Fast Pair

Smart Wear Detection, and Intelligent Touch Controls & Voice Assistant. Splash-resistant

Customized S1 high-performance noise cancellation chip, two microphones for active noise cancellation with a maximum noise reduction of 35dB.

Transparency mode enables users to listen to the ambient sounds in one click without taking off the headphones.

The dual microphones form a powerful noise reduction system supported by the ENC noise canceling algorithm, which significantly reduces surrounding noise during a call

94ms Super Low Latency Gaming Mode, reduced by as much as 51%

realme Link app lets you customize functions like turning on the active noise cancellation, switching bass boost+, getting system updates, and more.

Water resistant (IPX4)

6 hours with ANC off and 5h with ANC ON, 486mAh battery offers 25h total battery life

Realme Smart Cam 360°

Key Specs

1080p FHD video recording with supports wide dynamic range, 3D noise-cancelling algorithm

Mechanical gimbal for 360° panoramic vision

Infrared night vision

AI motion detection, real-time alert, two-way voice talk

Physical cover for privacy

microSD expansion up to 128GB, AES/TLS 1.2 encryption

Realme Smart TV SLED 4K 55″ launched

Key Specs

55-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K display with up to 108% NTSC color gamut, 1.07 Billion colours, 178-degree viewing angle, HDR 10, Chorma Boost Picture Engine

7 display modes: Standard, Vivid, Sport, Movie, Game, Energy Saving

1.2GHz Quad-Core Cortex A53 MediaTek processor with Mali-470 MP3 GPU

Android TV 9.0 with Chromecast Built-in, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Live channel

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), 2 x USB, SPDIF, DVB-T2, Ethernet

Supports H.264, H.263, MPEG1/2/4, etc.

24W speakers + tweeter, Dolby Audio MS12B

Realme 7i

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate,Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.1 storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones

Key Specs

Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices, Dual Pairing Multipoint Connection

Dual microphones for Environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for calls

9.2mm drivers with Deep Bass

21.2 grams lightweight design

Magnetic earbuds, anti-wax ear tips

Voice Assistance and Multifunction Button to answer/reject calls, switch to phone during calls and switch between two calls

Splash- and Sweat-proof (IPX4)

120mAh battery

Redmi Buds 2C

Key Specs

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, connects to the phone immediately when you remove from the case

7.2mm dynamic driver unit

Touch controls for music playback and launch voice assistant (Siri / Alexa / Google Assistant)

DSP Environmental Noise Cancellation

Dimensions Headphones: 26.7×16.4×21.6mm; Weight: 4.1g (Each)

Dimensions Case: 62×40×27.2mm; Weight: 35.4g

Water resistant (IPX4)

3 sets of silicone ear tips

43mAh battery And 300mAh battery

Nokia 32-inch HD / 43-inch Full HD Smart TV

Key Specs

32-inch ( 1366 x 768 pixels) HD / 43-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with 178-degree viewing angle, 325 nits brightness, 3000:1 (Static) contrast ratio, Micro Dimming, Max Brite

Quad-core Cortex A53 processor with Mali 470 MP4 GPU

1.5GB RAM, 8GB storage

Android TV 9.0

Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3x HDMI (2 x HDMI in 43″ FHD model), 2 x USB, Ethernet

39W Speakers (24 W QuatroX speakers, along with 15 W tweeters), Sound by Onkyo, Dolby Audio

Nokia 43-inch 4K Smart TV

Key Specs

43-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K display with 178-degree viewing angle, 350 nits brightness, 3000:1 (Static) contrast ratio, Micro Dimming, Max Brite

Quad-core Cortex A55 processor, Mali 470 MP4 GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB storage

Android TV 9.0

Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3x HDMI, 2 x USB, Ethernet

39W Speakers (24 W QuatroX speakers, along with 15 W tweeters), Sound by Onkyo, Dolby Audio

Nokia 50 / 55 / 65-inch 4K Smart TV

Key Specs

50-inch / 55-inch / 65-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K display with 178-degree viewing angle, 380 (50) 420 (55) 450 (65) nits brightness, 5000:1 (Static) contrast ratio, Micro Dimming, Max Brite

Quad-core Cortex A55 processor, Mali 470 MP4 GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB storage

Android TV 9.0

Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3x HDMI, 2 x USB, Ethernet

48W Speakers (30 W QuatroX speakers, along with 18 W tweeters), Sound by Onkyo, Dolby Audio

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Key Specs



6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, 407 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

8GB RAM (LPDDR5), 128GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) with 25W fast charging

POCO C3

Key Specs



6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

ASUS ROG Phone 3

Key Specs

6.59-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 144Hz OLED 10-bit HDR 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

3.1 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 10 with ROG UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP rear camera + 13MP 125˚ ultra-wide camera + 5MP Rear Camera

24MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh (typical) / 5800mAh (minimum) battery

Motorola Razr 5G

Key Specs

6.2-inch (2142 x 876 pixels) HD+ 21:9 Cinemavision foldable pOLED screen, external 2.7-inch (600 x 800 pixels) SD 4:3 gOLED screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 256GB storage

Android 10

Dual SIM (1 Nano SIM + 1 eSIM)

48MP rear camera with LED flash, OIS, laser autofocus, f/1.7 aperture

20MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

2800mAh battery

