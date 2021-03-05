JioOS Explained: Is It A Threat To iOS? News oi-Vivek

Jio is building an ecosystem by keeping the 4G network at the epicenter. It looks like JioPhone was just the beginning, as the brand is speculated to be developing a custom OS based on Android Open-Source Project or AOSP.

Do note, the JioPhone is based on KaiOS, and the company is yet to launch phones, tablets, and laptops, powered by JioOS. One of the first products to ship with the JioOS could be the JioBook, an upcoming affordable laptop, possibly with 4G LTE connectivity.

What Is JioOS?

Just like OneUI from Samsung, OxygenOS from OnePlus, MIUI from Xiaomi, and RealmeUI from Realme, JioOS is a customized Android version from Jio, likely to be used on multiple Jio products.

The company is likely to retain the core features of Android and will include some of its own apps along with a bit of UI customization to offer a unique user experience when compared to other Android OS-powered devices.

So, a product with JioOS might come with pre-installed apps like MyJio, JioTV, JioMag, JioNews, and JioCinema to offer a tailormade experience to the users. These are likely to remain as a first part app, hence, one might not be able to uninstall these apps from the devices.

Is JioOS A Threat To iOS?

Not exactly, but in a way yes. Any new operating system will be a competition to the already existing operating system. Yes, a device with iOS might cost a lot more than a device with JioOS. However, due to the same reason, a lot of people might just opt for a product with JioOS, especially those, who are on a budget.

Upcoming Products With JioOS

We can expect to see at least three categories of products, powered by JioOS. A smartphone, tablet, and laptop. We could expect to see multiple models with varied specifications under each of these categories, and all these products are likely to offer features like 4G LTE connectivity.

