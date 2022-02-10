Lenovo G27q-20 27-Inch Gaming Monitor Review: Built For Modern Gamers

Lenovo G27q-20 Design

The Lenovo G27q-20 is a simple-looking gaming monitor which can be installed without needing any tools. The stand comes in two parts, and it has a dual-tone finish with a blue accent on the v-shaped stand, which is something I personally didn't like.

The monitor is height adjustable. The monitor has a tilt angle of -5 degrees to 22 degrees. The height adjuster glides smoothly, and the monitor should have had slightly wider tilting-angle support. Do note that, the retail package of the monitor only includes a DisplayPort (DP) cable and does not come with an HDMI cable.

Lenovo G27q-20 I/O

The Lenovo G27q-20 monitor has a full-sized HDMI port (version 2.0) and a DisplayPort (version 1.4). Similarly, there is also a 3.5mm headphone jack with audio out, as the monitor does have built-in speakers. Although it has a pretty neat I/O for a modern laptop, I would have loved to see a USB Type-C port input, which is useful to connect modern laptops that lack HDMI or DisplayPort.

Not having a USB Type-C port should not be an issue for most users, who own a gaming laptop or a desktop. Again, to get the most out of this monitor, you need to use the DisplayPort connector instead of HDMI. I would also have loved to see a built-in stereo speaker setup, which would have been useful at least for the laptop users.

Lenovo G27q-20 Panel/Display

The Lenovo G27q-20 comes with a 27-inch IPS display with a native resolution of 2560 x 1440p. The monitor supports technologies like NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD Freesync Pro. Hence, no matter which GPU you have, you can easily get an anti-screen tearing solution to experience smooth gameplay with a constant frame rate.

The monitor can reach up to 400cd/m2 or 400nits of brightness, which is plenty enough for indoor usage. The monitor also has HDR certification and looks brighter than most monitors at this price range, which usually offers 250 to 300nits of brightness.

When it comes to color reproduction, the monitor offers 99 percent of sRGB color gamut coverage along with 10-bit color support. Although this monitor is meant for gaming, one can also use it for professional tasks like photos and video editing. I also enjoyed watching movies, and web shows on platforms like Hotstar and Prime Video and was impressed by the color reproduction and contrast ratio.

In terms of gaming, the monitor offers a 1ms MPRT2 response time along with a 165Hz refresh rate. The lower latency numbers combined with the 165Hz refresh rate and QHD resolution will elevate the gaming experience. I played games like Far Cry 6 and GTA: V on the Lenovo G27q-20, and I thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

Lenovo has also partnered with TÜV Rheinland to incorporate TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and TÜV Rheinland Flicker-Free certified technology, which is said to reduce harmful blue light of certain wavelength and reduce screen flicker.

Verdict: Tailored For Gaming

The Lenovo G27q-20 is undoubtedly a great gaming monitor that seems to hit all the right notes, especially from a gamer's perspective. This is a monitor that is meant for gaming and content consumption. It has almost everything that one expects from a modern monitor.

If you are working from home, then having a second monitor won't hurt. If you are considering a secondary monitor, it's best to go with something like the Lenovo G27q-20, which can be used for both work and play.