Free Fire Redeem Codes For Today April 15: Get 2X Weapon Royale Vouchers
Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games in India, especially after the PUBG Mobile ban. Like most games, Free Fire packs several characters that appeal to gamers. However, you will need to shell out the in-game diamonds to upgrade your character or get more rewards. But here's a way to get it for free, simply by using the Free Fire redeem codes.
What Are Free Fire Redeem Codes?
The Free Fire redeem codes bring in several bonus rewards like Diamond Royale, Weapon Royale incubator vouchers, egg day banner, phantom bear bundle, and so on. The best part of this is it's completely free, without needing you to spend any Free Fire diamonds.
Today's Free Fire redeem code will bring you the 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers, 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers, and Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate. You can get these for free with a few simple steps. Like always, the Free Fire redeem codes are made of alpha-numerics. Hence, make sure you input these codes accurately.
How To Get Free Fire Redeem Codes?
The Free Fire redeem codes for April 15 are available now and can be claimed with these simple steps.
Step 1: Head over to the official Free Fire Redeem Website or click on this link reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2: Next, log in to your Free Fire account using either Google, VK, Facebook, Apple, or Huawei account.
Step 3: Once done, the page will reload and ask for the Free Fire redeem codes; enter the codes here, and confirm with the next dialog box.
Step 4: That's it! The rewards will arrive directly in the game in the mail section. Simply head over to the Free Fire game app and collect the rewards within the game.
Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 15
Here is the complete list of the Free Fire redeem codes for April 15 here. To note, the main Free Fire redeem code for today is 3SAG-9JQB-JWYS, which will get you 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers, 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers, and Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 15
3SAG-9JQB-JWYS
CONG-RATZ-2MIL
S7EA-7G2U-CW94
X90B-1SD6-WSFW
3CYS-QQ95-YTWK
REYJ-C69-2CEWL
67G8-VDLF-THUJ
WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC
Z1KS-1ET6-43S1
FF7M-UY4M-E6SC
5UNZ-5A94-DCTZ
5G9G-CY97-UUD
SPEH-GSOL-DTUE
LL7V-DMX3-63YK
UGAX-G6SW-LZSK
8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB
7ZG4-88RU-DDWV
